Jharkhand HC acquits 30-year-old man in witch-hunting murder case, cites unreliable eyewitness

RANCHI: In a significant ruling in a 30-year-old witchcraft-related murder case, the Jharkhand High Court on Thursday acquitted the accused, setting aside the life sentence imposed by a lower court. A Division Bench of Justice S.N. Prasad and Justice P.K. Srivastava quashed the conviction of Mansu Manjhi alias Mansa Manjhi.

Mansu Manjhi had been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Bokaro trial court in 2000 for the murder of Chandmani Manjhian in 1996.

The High Court held that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt, citing unreliable eyewitness testimony and significant inconsistencies in the evidence.

According to the prosecution, Chandmani Manjhian was hacked to death in September 1996 after the accused allegedly branded her a "witch". The FIR stated that Mansu Manjhi attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon while another accused assisted him. The co-accused, however, had already been acquitted by the trial court.

The High Court observed that the prosecution's case primarily relied on the testimony of the deceased's son, who claimed to be the sole eyewitness. However, the Bench found material contradictions between his account and that of his wife regarding how they reached the scene and whether he had actually witnessed the assault. It also noted inconsistencies concerning the weapon allegedly used in the crime.