J&K Police arrest couple wanted in Uttarakhand murder case from Katra hotel

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested a couple wanted in connection with a murder case in Uttarakhand. The accused were traced to a hotel in Katra and subsequently handed over to the Uttarakhand Police for further legal proceedings.

A police officer said that Police Station Katra received information from Police Station Dhanya in Uttarakhand's Almora district that Dharamveer, a resident of Sheikhpur in Haryana's Hisar district, and his wife, Jhanki Devi, had been absconding after allegedly committing a murder in their native village on June 20, 2026.

According to reports, Dharamveer attacked his father-in-law Chandrashekhar Pandey, 52 witih a sharp weapon following a wordy quarrel. Pandey suffered multiple injuries, including serious wounds to the head. A report quoting police said that the accused and his wife then locked Pandey’s wife and children inside a room and fled the place.

Later in the evening, family members and villagers broke open the room and found Pandey lying critically injured. He was immediately rushed to the Community Health Centre in Dhauladevi and was later referred to Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Acting on the intelligence, a team from Police Station Katra, led by PSI Shubham Sharma, launched a search operation. After sustained efforts, the team traced and apprehended the couple from a hotel in Main Bazaar, Katra.