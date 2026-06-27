Kuki-Zo group says its chief's remarks not meant to suggest community responsible for Naga killings

In the statement issued on Friday, the Kuki-Zo group said, “KZC wishes to categorically clarify that the Chairman’s expression of regret was made purely in the spirit of humanity, compassion, and moral responsibility.”

“His remarks were never intended to assign collective guilt to the Kuki-Zo people or to suggest that the Kuki-Zo community was responsible for the killings,” it said.

As the bodies of the six victims were recovered from nearby areas inhabited by Kuki-Zo people, the Chairman expressed sincere sorrow and extended an apology to the bereaved families as a gesture of empathy and shared human grief, according to the statement.

“The Council reiterates that no political, social, or community institution representing the Kuki-Zo people sanctioned, endorsed, or supported the killing of innocent civilians,” it said.

The KZC said that it has consistently maintained that the perpetrators of the crime remain unknown and that a fair, impartial, and credible investigation is necessary to establish the facts and bring those responsible to justice.

The killings of Kuki-Zo civilians, the destruction of villages, attacks on churches, the murder of religious leaders, and all other acts of violence must be investigated thoroughly and impartially, the statement said.

“Lasting peace cannot be achieved through selective security measures or selective justice,” it said.

In a statement earlier in the day, All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM), the apex body of Naga students and youths in the state, expressed its "strongest indignation" and "repudiated the so-called apology issued by leaders of Kuki-Zo Council on the brutal murder of the six Naga hostages after abduction".

Meanwhile, a group representing the Zomi community students on Friday sought to distance between them and Kukis.

Though the Kukis and Zomis are often referred to as a single community, they actually are separate tribal groups, though connected ethnically.

The Zomi Students’ Federation General Headquarters said in a statement, “ZSF-GHQ does not recognise nor does it endorse an organisation by the name, Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), nor does it endorse any of its publications or activities.”

The projection of the organisation as being constituted by different communities from the Kukis and Zomis is a result of the failed attempt by KZC to project itself as such, it said.

Ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities have left at least 260 people dead and thousands of residents homeless since May 2023.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

President’s rule was imposed in the state on February 13, 2025, after the BJP-led government headed by Biren Singh resigned on February 9, following months of ethnic violence. It was revoked on February 4 this year, hours before the formation of a new state government with BJP leader Y Khemchand Singh as the chief minister.