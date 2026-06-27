One killed, four injured in explosion in J&K's Gulmarg

One person was killed and four others were injured in an explosion in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on Saturday, officials said.

"A blast-like sound was reported near Asha Post, Sumli Wali Dhok, in Gulmarg," the officials said.

According to preliminary reports, Zubair Ahmad Bajad, a resident of Galibal village in Baramulla district's Chandoosa area, died on the spot.

Four others sustained injuries in the explosion, officials said.

A team of forensic experts has been rushed to the site to collect samples and ascertain the cause of the blast.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)