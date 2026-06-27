India

One killed, four injured in explosion in J&K's Gulmarg

According to preliminary reports, Zubair Ahmad Bajad, a resident of Galibal village in Baramulla district's Chandoosa area, died on the spot.
Representational image.
Representational image.Photo |ANI
TNIE online desk
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One person was killed and four others were injured in an explosion in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on Saturday, officials said.

"A blast-like sound was reported near Asha Post, Sumli Wali Dhok, in Gulmarg," the officials said.

According to preliminary reports, Zubair Ahmad Bajad, a resident of Galibal village in Baramulla district's Chandoosa area, died on the spot.

Four others sustained injuries in the explosion, officials said.

A team of forensic experts has been rushed to the site to collect samples and ascertain the cause of the blast.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir
Gulmarg explosion