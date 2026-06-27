PM Modi leaves for Seychelles; to attend National Day golden jubilee celebrations, hold bilateral talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for a three-day visit to Seychelles on Saturday, where he will participate in the country's National Day golden jubilee celebrations and hold bilateral talks with President Patrick Herminie aimed at deepening ties between the two nations.

In his departure statement, the prime minister said Seychelles is a valued maritime neighbour and a key partner in the 'Vision MAHASAGAR' and India's shared commitment to the Global South.

Modi also said that he looks forward to the bilateral discussions aimed at further strengthening the enduring friendship.

"Together, we will work to advance the progress of our peoples, and promote security and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region," he said.

The prime minister said he is undertaking the state visit from June 27-29 at the invitation of President of Seychelles Herminie, during which he will participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles as the Guest of Honour.

"Leaving for Seychelles, where I will take part in their National Day celebrations.

This year, it is even more special because it is the Golden Jubilee celebrations," he said in a post on 'X'.

In the statement, Modi said this year also marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of India-Seychelles diplomatic relations, which are "rooted in mutual trust, shared democratic values, respect for diversity and deep affinity between our peoples".

"Building on the successful State visit of President Herminie to India in February 2026, I look forward to our discussions aimed at further strengthening our enduring friendship.