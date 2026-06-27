PM Modi's 'Sabka Saath' vision set to reflect in Union Cabinet, BJP organisational revamps

NEW DELHI: The BJP-led Union Cabinet reshuffle, along with the party's organisational rejig is expected to reflect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's most popular slogan: 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas'.

According to party insiders, the crucial restructuring, expected in the coming weeks, is being carefully designed to reinforce PM Modi's vision.

The first indication of this can be seen in the BJP's recent reshuffling of its Uttar Pradesh unit. According to party leaders, the new state team has been carefully crafted to ensure representation across major social groups, reflecting the BJP's attempt to consolidate its support among diverse communities ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections while also providing an early indication of the party's broader vision for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior BJP functionary said the organisational changes in UP were only the beginning of a broader political exercise and offered a glimpse of what the expected Union Cabinet reshuffle and the induction of new faces could look like.

"Our party today is no longer merely a political organisation. It has become an aspirational movement and a catalyst for the people's desire to build a Viksit Bharat. Every decision taken by the party and the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership will reflect our commitment to Sabka Saath for Sabka Vikas through Sabka Prayas," said the leader, who is also a Lok Sabha MP.

Hinting at the changes expected both in the government and within the party, he claimed that the principle of "inclusive representation" across "all sections of society" on a proportionate basis is expected to remain the guiding force.

"Whether it is the anticipated Cabinet reshuffle or the organisational restructuring, every section of society will receive adequate representation. The Uttar Pradesh organisational revamp offers a glimpse of the party's vision leading up to the 2029 Lok Sabha elections," the BJP MP claimed.