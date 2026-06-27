PM Modi's 'Sabka Saath' vision set to reflect in Union Cabinet, BJP organisational revamps

NEW DELHI: The BJP-led Union Cabinet reshuffle, along with the party's organisational rejig is expected to reflect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's most popular slogan: 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas'.
According to party insiders, the crucial restructuring, expected in the coming weeks, is being carefully designed to reinforce PM Modi's vision.
The first indication of this can be seen in the BJP's recent reshuffling of its Uttar Pradesh unit. According to party leaders, the new state team has been carefully crafted to ensure representation across major social groups, reflecting the BJP's attempt to consolidate its support among diverse communities ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections while also providing an early indication of the party's broader vision for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior BJP functionary said the organisational changes in UP were only the beginning of a broader political exercise and offered a glimpse of what the expected Union Cabinet reshuffle and the induction of new faces could look like.
"Our party today is no longer merely a political organisation. It has become an aspirational movement and a catalyst for the people's desire to build a Viksit Bharat. Every decision taken by the party and the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership will reflect our commitment to Sabka Saath for Sabka Vikas through Sabka Prayas," said the leader, who is also a Lok Sabha MP.
Hinting at the changes expected both in the government and within the party, he claimed that the principle of "inclusive representation" across "all sections of society" on a proportionate basis is expected to remain the guiding force.
"Whether it is the anticipated Cabinet reshuffle or the organisational restructuring, every section of society will receive adequate representation. The Uttar Pradesh organisational revamp offers a glimpse of the party's vision leading up to the 2029 Lok Sabha elections," the BJP MP claimed.
Sources said that the party's "social engineering" in UP is aimed not only at retaining power but also at making further inroads into the Samajwadi Party's traditional support base by broadening its appeal among Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and other influential communities.
"If anyone wishes to understand the likely contours of the forthcoming Union Cabinet reshuffle or the new team of national office-bearers, they should closely examine the recent appointments in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP often signals its broader national strategy through developments in Uttar Pradesh. The emphasis is clearly on Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas," the BJP MP said.
Meanwhile, party insiders indicated that the expected Cabinet reshuffle could feature more fresh faces than many anticipate. Rather than being driven solely by political accommodation, the exercise is likely to focus on achieving a broader social balance, ensuring that representation reflects the BJP's expanding national support base.
Among the key factors expected to shape both reshuffles is greater representation for OBC communities, followed by Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and other social groups, broadly in line with the party's outreach strategy.
Women and younger leaders are also expected to receive more prominent roles, reflecting the BJP's effort to project a refreshed and future-oriented leadership profile.
At the same time, experienced leaders and senior ministers may be assigned important organisational responsibilities or advisory roles, enabling the party to combine continuity with generational renewal.
Several senior leaders who have remained on the sidelines in recent years are also believed to be under consideration for key assignments, allowing the party to make greater use of their organisational experience and political expertise.
Similarly, some senior Cabinet ministers who have served continuously since the BJP first assumed office in 2014 may be relieved of their ministerial responsibilities.
If the indications from Uttar Pradesh are any guide, the BJP's forthcoming reshuffles --both in the government and within the party organisation-- are likely to reflect a carefully calibrated blend of social inclusion, political messaging and organisational renewal, all aimed at positioning the party for the electoral challenges leading up to the elections.