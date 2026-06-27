Prime Ministers Museum to celebrate 105th birth anniversary of Narasimha Rao

NEW DELHI: As part of the 105th birth anniversary celebrations of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, an exhibition is being organised at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (the museum on prime ministers) in New Delhi.

A press statement issued by the Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) said a major attraction of the celebration, scheduled to open on Saturday, will be an exhibition showcasing a rich collection of rare photographs, official documents, speeches, correspondence and archival materials tracing the remarkable journey of Rao.

“The exhibits will highlight his leadership during a critical phase in India’s history and his role in introducing the landmark economic reforms of liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation that transformed the nation’s economic landscape,” the PMML said.

Another highlight of the exhibition will be its exploration of Rao’s multifaceted personality as a scholar, freedom fighter, reformer and statesman. Visitors will gain insights into his contributions to governance, diplomacy, economic transformation and nation-building as well as his intellectual and literary pursuits.

“Through this exhibition, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya aims to celebrate the enduring legacy of the statesman often remembered as the architect of modern, globalised India and to promote greater awareness of his contributions among students, researchers and the general public,” said the PMML.