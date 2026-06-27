Prime Ministers Museum to celebrate 105th birth anniversary of Narasimha Rao

NEW DELHI: As part of the 105th birth anniversary celebrations of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, an exhibition is being organised at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (the museum on prime ministers) in New Delhi.
A press statement issued by the Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) said a major attraction of the celebration, scheduled to open on Saturday, will be an exhibition showcasing a rich collection of rare photographs, official documents, speeches, correspondence and archival materials tracing the remarkable journey of Rao.
“The exhibits will highlight his leadership during a critical phase in India’s history and his role in introducing the landmark economic reforms of liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation that transformed the nation’s economic landscape,” the PMML said.
Another highlight of the exhibition will be its exploration of Rao’s multifaceted personality as a scholar, freedom fighter, reformer and statesman. Visitors will gain insights into his contributions to governance, diplomacy, economic transformation and nation-building as well as his intellectual and literary pursuits.
“Through this exhibition, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya aims to celebrate the enduring legacy of the statesman often remembered as the architect of modern, globalised India and to promote greater awareness of his contributions among students, researchers and the general public,” said the PMML.
Rao was born on June 28, 1921, in Karimnagar. He studied at Osmania University in Hyderabad, Bombay University and Nagpur University. He was an agriculturist and advocate too before he joined politics and held important portfolios.
Rao served as the prime minister of India from 1991 to 1996. He was the chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh from 1971 to 1973. His interests lay in Indian philosophy and culture, writing fiction and political commentary, learning languages, writing poems in Telugu and Hindi and keeping abreast of literature in general.
The museum showcases the lives, vision and contributions of prime ministers of India. As a part of its regular activities, it has also started celebrating their birthdays.