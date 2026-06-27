Questioning theft isn't an attack on faith: Congress turns up heat over Ram Mandir donation case

As the investigation into the alleged misappropriation of Ram Mandir donations widens, the Congress on Saturday intensified its attack on the BJP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Centre, with senior leaders Pawan Khera and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raising questions over the temple's administration and demanding an impartial probe.

Addressing reporters, Congress leader Pawan Khera questioned the administrative oversight of the Ram Mandir project and alleged that the temple trust had been constituted with individuals close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Ayodhya project, from its inception, has been under the supervision of the RSS and the direct oversight of the PMO. The trust was formed with individuals close to the Prime Minister, like Nripendra Misra and Champat Rai, a former RSS pracharak. Now, allegations of financial discrepancies have surfaced. It wasn't us who first raised this, and it was someone from within the temple, Mahipal Singh, who reported that donation money was being stolen. Instead of taking action, he was removed," Khera said.

He also questioned the accountability of those overseeing the temple project.

"One has to wonder where this money is going and who is truly involved, reaching as far as Delhi and Nagpur. We aren't the ones hurting the Hindu faith, those who stole are. Questioning theft isn't an attack on faith. They use faith as a shield for their wrongdoings," he said.