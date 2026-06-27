Ranchi Diary: Jharkhand launches monthly pension scheme for elderly, disabled and critically ill artists

Rs 4,000 pension for needy state artists

In a major welfare initiative for the cultural community, the Jharkhand government has launched the Monthly Pension (Artist Pension) Scheme to provide social and financial support to elderly, critically ill and permanently differently-abled artists across the state. The scheme, approved under the guidance of CM Hemant Soren, will provide an honorarium of `4,000 per month to eligible artists. The amount will be transferred directly to beneficiaries’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through DBT system. According to officials, the initiative reflects the government’s recognition of contributions made by artists to Jharkhand’s heritage.