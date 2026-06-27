Ranchi Diary: Jharkhand launches monthly pension scheme for elderly, disabled and critically ill artists

Free exam coaching for tribal students
Tribal students from Jharkhand will be provided free coaching for the civil services competitive examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the State Public Service Commission (JPSC). The Dr Ram Dayal Munda Tribal Welfare Research Institute (TRI), managed by the Welfare Department, is launching this free non-residential coaching programme for them. The primary objective of the programme is to provide tribal students with guidance from experienced faculty members of the country’s reputed coaching institutes. Candidates will be selected based on their marks in Classes 10, 12, and graduation.
Rs 4,000 pension for needy state artists
In a major welfare initiative for the cultural community, the Jharkhand government has launched the Monthly Pension (Artist Pension) Scheme to provide social and financial support to elderly, critically ill and permanently differently-abled artists across the state. The scheme, approved under the guidance of CM Hemant Soren, will provide an honorarium of `4,000 per month to eligible artists. The amount will be transferred directly to beneficiaries’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through DBT system. According to officials, the initiative reflects the government’s recognition of contributions made by artists to Jharkhand’s heritage.
CBSE topper scores 100% after revaluation
Eighteen-year-old Avni Kejriwal DPS, Ranchi, has secured the top rank nationally in the CBSE Senior Secondary Certificate Examination 2025-26 by scoring a flawless 500 out of 500 marks in commerce stream. Interestingly, when the results were first announced, Avni had scored 95.2%, including full marks in Accountancy, Applied Mathematics, and Economics. Unsatisfied with her marks, she opted for re-evaluation. The decision ultimately led to a perfect score. Talking about the strategy, leading her to emerge as a national topper, Avni said that being consistent is important, besides striking a balance in studies and other activities.
Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com