Trump to visit India in early 2027; trade deal expected in coming months: US envoy

United States President Donald Trump will visit India in early 2027, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has confirmed, with preparations for the visit already underway as New Delhi and Washington move to conclude a long-pending bilateral trade agreement and deepen cooperation in energy, defence and technology.

The visit will be Trump's first to India since bilateral ties came under strain following the US decision to impose tariffs of more than 50 per cent on Indian imports.

In an interview with news agency IANS, Gor said he was travelling to India to finalise preparations for the presidential visit, underscoring the importance Washington attaches to the relationship with New Delhi.

He said the partnership continued to be anchored by the personal rapport between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also closely involved in advancing the bilateral agenda.

The announcement comes weeks after Trump and Modi held what Gor described as a "warm and wide-ranging" meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France. According to the ambassador, the leaders met for more than an hour and discussed trade, defence and other aspects of the bilateral relationship, with some outcomes expected to be announced in the coming weeks.