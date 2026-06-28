AAP's Sikh MLAs, ministers to appear before Akal Takht on June 29 in Punjab over anti-sacrilege law

CHANDIGARH: All Sikh MLAs and ministers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will appear before the Akal Takht on June 29 to present the Punjab government's stand on the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, which was passed by the Punjab Assembly on April 13.

Talking to the media after a closed-door meeting with Sikh legislators and ministers in Amritsar, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accompanied by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, announced that the party respected the authority of the Akal Takht and would submit its written response regarding the legislation. He added that the non-Sikh MLAs would also send their written submissions to the Akal Takht.

"We bow before the supremacy of Akal Takht. I myself went there, leaving the President's programme midway. All those summoned will submit their written replies. After that, they will come out and present their side. We were sought written explanations from some ministers, and they will submit them," Mann said.

Mann clarified that he himself had not been summoned by the Akal Takht. He said the ministers and MLAs would present the government's side before the religious body. He further said Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan would also be present.

"Whatever directions are issued by the Akal Takht or the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will be considered by the government," he said.

Answering a question on the controversial video linked to him, Mann said he would submit his written explanation along with the masked video that had surfaced. Reiterating his earlier stand, he maintained that he was not the person seen in the video.

"A fake and fabricated video was created using a mask. I cannot even imagine disrespecting or confronting Akal Takht. I had said earlier as well that I am not the person in that video. Whatever decision Akal Takht takes, we will accept it," he said, asserting that he had always respected the Akal Takht and had appeared whenever summoned.

When asked about the Akal Takht declaring him "Guru Dokhi" and "Panth Dokhi" and calling for his social boycott, Mann said he would accept whatever decision the Sikh sangat took. He claimed that despite boycott calls, he continued to receive support from devotees during his visits to gurdwaras, where people interacted with him and, at some places, even honoured him with siropas.