After 15-year-wait, 263 CRPF officers get first promotion following SC order

NEW DELHI: More than 250 officers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have finally received their first career promotion after serving for 14-15 years, ending years of stagnation caused by prolonged litigation and unresolved service issues related to seniority and vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The CRPF Headquarters has promoted 263 Assistant Commandants (ACs), the entry-level officer rank in the CAPFs, to the rank of Deputy Commandant (DC). The long-awaited promotions follow a Supreme Court order issued on April 16 that clarified the legal position on the pending issues. The CRPF subsequently pursued the matter with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), paving the way for the promotion orders.

The development is being viewed as a major morale booster within the force. “These officers waited 14-15 years for their first promotion, which ideally should have come within five years,” a senior CRPF cadre officer said.

Despite the promotions, the officers will continue to serve in their existing assignments for the time being, as fresh posting orders have not been issued due to operational and administrative requirements, officials said.