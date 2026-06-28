After 15-year-wait, 263 CRPF officers get first promotion following SC order

NEW DELHI: More than 250 officers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have finally received their first career promotion after serving for 14-15 years, ending years of stagnation caused by prolonged litigation and unresolved service issues related to seniority and vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).
The CRPF Headquarters has promoted 263 Assistant Commandants (ACs), the entry-level officer rank in the CAPFs, to the rank of Deputy Commandant (DC). The long-awaited promotions follow a Supreme Court order issued on April 16 that clarified the legal position on the pending issues. The CRPF subsequently pursued the matter with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), paving the way for the promotion orders.
The development is being viewed as a major morale booster within the force. “These officers waited 14-15 years for their first promotion, which ideally should have come within five years,” a senior CRPF cadre officer said.
Despite the promotions, the officers will continue to serve in their existing assignments for the time being, as fresh posting orders have not been issued due to operational and administrative requirements, officials said.
The CRPF described the promotions as a “significant milestone” in a post on X, with several field formations holding rank-pinning ceremonies to honour the newly promoted officers.
The officials said the promotions are also expected to trigger a cascading effect across the force's hierarchy. Vacancies created at the Assistant Commandant level will enable promotions from the rank of Inspector, which, in turn, is likely to facilitate advancement in subordinate ranks.
The issue of promotional stagnation has remained a long-standing concern within the force. In April, CRPF Director General GP Singh had assured officers and personnel that efforts were underway to address what he described as the force’s “biggest problem” - delays in career progression.
The CRPF, the largest among the CAPFs with about 3.25 lakh personnel under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is the lead force for internal security operations and is deployed in counter-Naxal operations, anti-insurgency duties in the Northeast, and counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir.