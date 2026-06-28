AI-generated blasphemy spark protests in Chhattisgarh: Jesus depicted as 'Father of Hindu Deities’

RAIPUR: A controversy erupted in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur following the circulation of dozens of objectionable and misleading artificial intelligence (AI)-generated videos on social media. The videos, uploaded to a Facebook page titled "From Heaven to Earth," have sparked intense outrage among various right-wing Hindu organisations, leading to a police investigation.

Over 50 AI-generated apparently deep-fake videos have gone viral, amassing lakhs of views. The content shockingly claims that Jesus Christ is the "father" of supreme Hindu deities, including Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. In some clips, Lord Ram is depicted receiving sermons from Jesus, while another claim asserts that Jesus is more powerful than Lord Hanuman.

Representatives from various Hindu outfits—including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, and Dharmasena—staged massive protests in Raipur. Leaders like Bajrang Dal president Ravi Wadhwani alleged that the videos intentionally demeaned Hindu deities by rendering them as "cartoon-like characters" to hurt religious sentiments. The organisations further alleged that specific individuals from another community were intentionally making the content viral.