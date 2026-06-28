ED summons former Jharkhand minister Rameshwar Oraon, son in liquor scam probe

RANCHI: In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to former Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon, his son Rohit Oraon and a retired Excise Commissioner in connection with the multi-crore Jharkhand liquor scam, asking them to produce documents related to the case.

The ED took over the case originally registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) (Case No. 9/2025) and subsequently registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) (Case No. 10/2025). Following the registration of the ECIR, some of the accused, who are currently in jail, have already been interrogated in connection with the case.

According to ED sources, the investigating agency suspects that Rameshwar Oraon and his son Rohit may have played a role in the Jharkhand liquor scam. The agency is also trying to determine the extent of Rohit Oraon's alleged involvement in facilitating the entry of Chhattisgarh-based companies into Jharkhand.

As many as 10 individuals have been named as accused in the case, including senior IAS officer Vinay Kumar Choubey, Excise Department Joint Secretary Gajendra Singh and businessman Vinay Singh. It remains to be seen what role or level of involvement, if any, emerges regarding former minister and current Congress MLA from Lohardaga, Dr Rameshwar Oraon, and his son Rohit Oraon.

The ED is examining suspicious financial transactions and the role of various private entities in implementing Jharkhand's controversial new excise policy. Investigators are particularly scrutinising Rohit Oraon's role, as they suspect he allegedly helped facilitate contracts for certain Chhattisgarh-based liquor companies operating in Jharkhand.

The central agency has not yet issued a formal public statement regarding the fresh summons.

The case was initially registered in May last year when the ACB lodged an FIR alleging widespread irregularities in the implementation of Jharkhand's liquor policy. The state agency alleged that the policy was manipulated, resulting in massive financial losses to the state exchequer.

During the investigation, the ACB questioned former Excise Secretary Vinay Choubey and Gajendra Singh multiple times. Based on information gathered during the initial questioning, the ACB registered a regular FIR in the liquor scam with the approval of the state government.

After completing its investigation into the FIR registered in Chhattisgarh in March 2025, the Economic Offences Wing wrote to the Jharkhand government seeking sanction to prosecute Vinay Choubey and Gajendra Singh.

The widening investigation has now reached Rameshwar Oraon, a prominent political figure in the state who currently represents the Lohardaga Assembly constituency as a Congress MLA.