Himachal CM Sukhu announces development package for remote Bara Bhangal village

CHANDIGARH: After a gap of nearly 15 years, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the tribal Bara Bhangal valley, nestled high in the Dhauladhar mountain range.

One of the most remote and inaccessible regions of the hill state, Bara Bhangal, remains among the most isolated habitations in Kangra district due to the absence of a motorable road. Residents continue to carry elderly people, patients and essential supplies on their shoulders along a steep mountain trail.

Sukhu not only visited Bara Bhangal but also scripted history by becoming the first Chief Minister to spend the night in the region. He assured residents that the government would declare Bara Bhangal a natural farming panchayat and make efforts to secure Scheduled Tribe status for the area.

Sukhu is the first Congress Chief Minister to visit Bara Bhangal. In 2011, senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal visited the valley.

The visit was especially memorable for the younger generation, many of whom were seeing a Chief Minister in person for the first time. Sukhu's overnight stay marked a significant milestone and reflected his commitment to reaching the remotest corners of the state. Bara Bhangal, home to nearly 48 families, is situated around 60 km from Bir.