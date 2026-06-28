Himachal CM Sukhu announces development package for remote Bara Bhangal village

CHANDIGARH: After a gap of nearly 15 years, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the tribal Bara Bhangal valley, nestled high in the Dhauladhar mountain range.
One of the most remote and inaccessible regions of the hill state, Bara Bhangal, remains among the most isolated habitations in Kangra district due to the absence of a motorable road. Residents continue to carry elderly people, patients and essential supplies on their shoulders along a steep mountain trail.
Sukhu not only visited Bara Bhangal but also scripted history by becoming the first Chief Minister to spend the night in the region. He assured residents that the government would declare Bara Bhangal a natural farming panchayat and make efforts to secure Scheduled Tribe status for the area.
Sukhu is the first Congress Chief Minister to visit Bara Bhangal. In 2011, senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal visited the valley.
The visit was especially memorable for the younger generation, many of whom were seeing a Chief Minister in person for the first time. Sukhu's overnight stay marked a significant milestone and reflected his commitment to reaching the remotest corners of the state. Bara Bhangal, home to nearly 48 families, is situated around 60 km from Bir.
During the visit, Sukhu learned about the local traditions and culture. He donned the "Chola-Dora", the traditional attire of the people of the region, participated in cultural programmes and performed traditional folk dances with local residents. He also visited agricultural fields to gain a first-hand understanding of the challenges faced by farmers. He interacted with them on the cultivation, production and marketing of Bara Bhangal's renowned rajmah (kidney beans) and patiently listened to the concerns of sheep rearers.
Sukhu inspected flood-affected areas and reviewed the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts. Stressing the need to expedite road connectivity to Bara Bhangal, he directed officials to invite separate tenders for each kilometre of the proposed road to accelerate construction. He also discussed the feasibility of transporting construction machinery by air and announced the release of Rs 10 crore for the construction of the Bara Bhangal road.
To ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity, he held detailed discussions with local residents. He directed the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited to install diesel generators in the village and conduct a survey to provide electricity connections and internal wiring to all households.
Assuring residents of an alternative power supply until road connectivity is established, he announced one diesel generator each for Upper Bara Bhangal and Lower Bara Bhangal. He also discussed the possibility of reviving the flood-damaged hydropower project and exploring solar energy projects for the region.
He directed officials to develop a distinct brand identity for the famous Bara Bhangal rajmah to enhance its market value. Encouraging the promotion of local agriculture and horticulture, he urged residents to plant walnut and chestnut saplings. He also assured better market prices for locally produced meat products and appealed to farmers to adopt natural farming practices and take advantage of the Minimum Support Price being provided by the government.
Responding to the demand for mobile connectivity, Sukhu assured residents that the government would engage with private telecom companies to start mobile services in the area at the earliest. He also directed officials to identify suitable forest land for promoting tourism activities, especially eco-tourism, and reiterated the government's commitment to developing Bara Bhangal as a tourist destination.
He also announced that a special incentive scheme would be introduced for students from Bara Bhangal. He said the government would consider constructing a hostel and ensure access to quality education for children. He also announced that helicopter taxi services would be provided to students at the beginning and end of each academic session and assured arrangements for their admission to CBSE-affiliated schools.
To strengthen healthcare services in the remote region, Sukhu said local residents would be trained to provide primary healthcare support so that immediate medical assistance could be made available within the community.
Addressing a public gathering, Sukhu said he had come to Bara Bhangal not for any political gain but to understand and share the hardships faced by the people of the area. He remarked that if politics had been his objective, he would have visited more densely populated areas. Instead, he said, his government's priority was to ensure that development reaches even the remotest corners of the state.
Sukhu further announced financial assistance of Rs. 2 lakh each for two local Mahila Mandals and Rs. 1 lakh for a Yuvak Mandal. He also announced a monthly pension of Rs. 1,500 under the 'Indira Gandhi Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana' for all eligible women in the region.
Sukhu's visit has created a festive atmosphere throughout Bara Bhangal. Locals expressed their gratitude, stating that this was the first visit by a Chief Minister since 2011. They said the unprecedented overnight stay had greatly encouraged the people and expressed confidence that the announcements made and directions issued by him would usher in a new phase of development for the region.
Under the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' initiative, Sukhu has consistently undertaken overnight stays in remote regions where public representatives seldom visit. Earlier, he visited and stayed overnight in Dodra-Kwar and Kupvi in Shimla district, Baga Sarahan in Kullu district, remote villages in the tribal districts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, and other far-flung areas of the state, where he interacted directly with residents and addressed their concerns.