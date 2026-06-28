ISKCON removes its VP Radharaman Das from all portfolios amid row over mid-day meal scheme in Bengal schools

KOLKATA: In a dramatic development, ISKCON has removed its vice-president in Kolkata, Radharaman Das, a prominent face from all portfolios.
He has also been directed not to represent or speak on behalf of the ISKCON before the media, government authorities, or any public forum.
Significantly, the Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government in West Bengal has already announced that ISKCON will assist in food preparation and distribution under the mid-day meal scheme in schools in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) area.
The move prompted the opposition to accuse the government of depriving children of nutrition through an attempt to “impose vegetarianism” in schools.
ISKCON’s new menu would replace eggs with sources of plant-based protein. It has recommended paneer and rajma replacing eggs in the existing mid-day meal menu.
Das on behalf of the ISKCON, had also reacted to the media in connection with the state government’s decision to engage the organisation for distributing cooked vegetarian mid-day meals in state-sponsored and state-aided schools.
Radharaman Das had said: “Although our meals will not include eggs, there will be no cut in nutrition. We will compensate by serving items like paneer, rajma and soybeans along with khichdi.”
In a social media post, Das has clarified the reasons behind his removal from all portfolios in the ISKCON.
“I wish to inform well-wishers, devotees, all members of the media and the general public that I have been relieved of all my responsibilities within ISKCON. I have also been directed not to represent or speak on behalf of ISKCON before the media, government authorities, or any public forum," he said on X.
"The actions against me relate primarily to the following matters," he listed.
1. Speaking publicly and giving media interviews regarding the persecution of Hindus and devotees in Bangladesh and commenting about Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu.
2. Sending a legal notice in response to public allegations made against ISKCON by Maneka Gandhi (that ISKCON sells cows to butchers).
3. Filing a cyber complaint concerning derogatory public remarks made against ISKCON by comedian Surleen Kaur who had said ISKCON devotees are Harami & Porn-wale.
4. Making public statements defending Sanatana Dharma in response to "Eradicate Sanatan" lobby.
5. Sharing a social media post concerning the historical association of Donald Trump with the 1976 New York Rathayatra.
"I respect the decisions taken by the authorities and will abide by the directions issued to me. Accordingly, I shall not be interacting with the media or make any further public statements on these matters on behalf of ISKCON. I request journalists and media organizations to kindly refrain from seeking comments or interviews. I remain grateful for the affection and support extended to me over the years and pray for the continued growth and success of ISKCON. Hare Krishna, Jai Jagannath," he added.