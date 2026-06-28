ISKCON removes its VP Radharaman Das from all portfolios amid row over mid-day meal scheme in Bengal schools

KOLKATA: In a dramatic development, ISKCON has removed its vice-president in Kolkata, Radharaman Das, a prominent face from all portfolios.

He has also been directed not to represent or speak on behalf of the ISKCON before the media, government authorities, or any public forum.

Significantly, the Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government in West Bengal has already announced that ISKCON will assist in food preparation and distribution under the mid-day meal scheme in schools in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) area.

The move prompted the opposition to accuse the government of depriving children of nutrition through an attempt to “impose vegetarianism” in schools.

ISKCON’s new menu would replace eggs with sources of plant-based protein. It has recommended paneer and rajma replacing eggs in the existing mid-day meal menu.

Das on behalf of the ISKCON, had also reacted to the media in connection with the state government’s decision to engage the organisation for distributing cooked vegetarian mid-day meals in state-sponsored and state-aided schools.

Radharaman Das had said: “Although our meals will not include eggs, there will be no cut in nutrition. We will compensate by serving items like paneer, rajma and soybeans along with khichdi.”