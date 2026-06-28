Jharkhand student who exposed CBSE tender irregularities launches government tender tracking portal

RANCHI: Ranchi student Sarthak Sidhant, who exposed irregularities in the tender process used by the CBSE to select a firm for the on-screen evaluation of Class 12 board exam answer sheets, has now created a website that aggregates data from approximately 16.6 crore files.

The files are related to government tenders, primarily covering information on government procurement.

Significantly, he has uploaded all this data to his portal, sarthaksiddhant.com, where anyone can view and download it.

Announcing it on X, Sarthak stated that he undertook this initiative keeping in mind that “transparency should be accessible to everyone.”

“These 16.6 crore files were sourced from the government's Central Public Procurement Portal (CPPP), which contains details of tenders from across the country,” Sarthak posted on X.