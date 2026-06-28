J&K rejects charge of 25,000 backdoor appointments; says outsourcing is 'temporary arrangement'

SRINAGAR: The Omar Abdullah government, facing opposition criticism over alleged backdoor appointments through outsourcing, on Sunday rejected claims that 25,000 illegal recruitments had been made, asserting that all appointments in government departments are carried out strictly on the basis of merit.

The government maintained that outsourcing is only a temporary administrative arrangement to address manpower shortages and blamed the PDP for introducing the outsourcing framework during its tenure.

Rejecting the government's clarification, the PDP demanded details of the recruitment process.

Ministers Sakina Itoo and Javed Ahmad Dar, along with Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, addressed a joint press conference and dismissed allegations of 25,000 backdoor appointments.

Wani said recruitment in government departments was being conducted through transparent, merit-based processes by designated recruitment agencies.

Claiming that the government had not made a single illegal appointment, he said, "If anyone has proof, we challenge them to bring it before the public."

He, however, distinguished between regular recruitment and outsourcing, reiterating that outsourcing was only a temporary arrangement to meet urgent manpower requirements beyond the sanctioned strength of departments.

Opposition parties, including the BJP, PDP and Peoples Conference, have accused the Omar Abdullah government of making 25,000 backdoor appointments through outsourcing during its nearly two years in office.

According to official figures, around 22,454 positions have been outsourced across nearly 29 departments in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years.

Education Minister Sakina Itoo said outsourcing should not be misconstrued as government recruitment.

"It is only a temporary administrative arrangement to meet additional workload in departments," she said, adding that outsourced workers are engaged for specific projects or essential services such as sanitation, security, driving and technical work. She noted that such employees are not entitled to pension, grade pay or other benefits available to permanent government staff.