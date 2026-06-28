Ladakh admin imposes hefty fines for illegal off-roading in Pangong lake, other wildlife areas

SRINAGAR: For first time in Ladakh Union Territory, hefty penalty has been imposed on errant tourists for illegal off-roading in Pangong Lake and other protected wildlife areas of Ladakh under Wildlife Protection Act.

On June 26, the Wildlife Department of Ladakh imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 each on four vehicles that were found violating the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection).

The offending vehicle owners from Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh were penalised for driving their cars illegally into the Pangong Lake and other protected wildlife zones in Changthang and Nubra in the last few days.

The total penalty imposed on them amounts to Rs 2 lakh.

"The penalty imposed on offending drivers reaffirms the Administration's commitment to protecting Ladakh's fragile ecosystem and endangered wildlife," an official spokesman said.

While cases of such illegal off-roading and stunts have been on the rise in recent times in Ladakh, it is for the first time that such a strict penalty has been imposed on the miscreants in the ecologically fragile Ladakh region.

All four tourist vehicles were impounded by officials after a thorough investigation, and their vehicles were released only after the penalty was paid.