Lifetime ban for Meghalaya Under-23 women’s cricket team coach, manager over sexual harassment case

GUWATAHI: The Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) has handed down a lifetime ban on Under-23 women’s cricket team head coach Hemant Roy and former assistant manager Sanjay Mondal in a sexual harassment case.

The incident of alleged sexual harassment occurred during the team’s participation in Agartala, Tripura, last year. The action against the two was taken based on an order of the Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW).

The MCA also suspended its honorary secretary, Rayonald Kharkamni until further orders for his failure to handle the complaints, lodged twice in the first week of December last year.

Eventually, the complaints were lodged with the MSCW and the Commission, and following an inquiry, the duo was found guilty of misconduct.

The Commission came down heavily on the MCA for failing to initiate an inquiry or protect the cricketers despite receiving complaints. The MCA did not have an Internal Complaints Committee, as required under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act.

“The trust placed in a head coach by young women cricketers representing their state is among the most sacred fiduciary relationships in sport. You have violated that trust in the gravest possible manner,” the MCA’s dismissal order against the head coach read.

“The findings of the MSCW establish conduct that is not merely a breach of your contractual and professional obligations to the MCA, but a violation of the dignity, safety and fundamental rights of the women players in your care,” it further read.

“The MCA cannot and will not permit any individual found guilty of such conduct to remain associated with this organisation in any capacity whatsoever,” it added.

Rajya Sabha member James PK Sangma, who took over as the MCA president in March this year, said the complaints were kept hidden, and never placed before the new executive body despite the secretary being aware of them.

“The Commission found that office-bearers who received complaints failed to act despite having knowledge of the allegations,” he said, assuring that the MCA would cooperate with any further legal proceedings in the case.

He praised the cricketers for speaking up on the matter.