Opposition attacks Centre after former editor says passport renewal stalled over SIR

The Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and CPI(M) on Sunday slammed the Centre after former The Telegraph editor R. Rajagopal said his passport renewal had been stalled following the deletion of his name from West Bengal's electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Opposition leaders said Rajagopal's experience reflected a wider erosion of citizens' rights.

In a detailed note, Rajagopal said he had been left in a "state of civic uncertainty", spending much of his time reconstructing decades-old family records after an adverse police verification report linked to his omission from the electoral rolls delayed the renewal of his passport.

"Like nearly 27 lakh other residents of West Bengal, I was excluded on account of what were described as 'logical discrepancies'. No reason was furnished even after I submitted my matriculation certificate, and my appeal is now pending before one of the tribunals constituted pursuant to the Supreme Court's directions," Rajagopal wrote.

"More distressing has been the fate of my passport renewal application. Although I completed the biometric formalities on March 19, 2026, police verification has not been cleared because my name no longer appears on the electoral roll," he added.