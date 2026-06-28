PM Modi conferred with'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' title by Seychelles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday conferred with the honorary 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' title by Seychelles, making it his 34th international honour from a foreign nation.
President Patrick Herminie presented Modi with the title, which is the first such honour bestowed by Seychelles.
Thanking Seychelles for the honour, PM Modi dedicated it to the nations fighting the challenges of climate change.
"Grateful to the people and Government of Seychelles as well as President Herminie for conferring upon me the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon'," PM Modi posted on social media after receiving the honour.
"I humbly accept this honour and dedicate it to all those countries that are fighting the challenge of climate change and consider environmental protection their responsibility towards future generations. This is a pressing challenge which we have to overcome together," Modi said.
PM Modi said India is ready to do whatever is required to make "our planet greener and sustainable."
"This is reflected in our various domestic policies, emphasis on Mission LiFE and global efforts like the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and more," he said.
"The Presidential Distinction recognises PM's leadership and steadfast commitment to environmental conservation, sustainable development, climate resilience, blue economy and advancing the aspirations of the Small Island Developing States," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.
MEA said Mission LiFE, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the International Big Cat Alliance are some of the initiatives taken by PM Modi in this direction.
"It stands as a symbol of our nation's deepest respect and recognition for those whose leadership and partnership embodied the spirit of the guardian of our blue horizon," President Herminie said on the occasion.
Meanwhile, PM Modi and President Herminie held bilateral talks and reviewed the full spectrum of cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.
"Our vision is to make the Indian Ocean an Ocean of Opportunity," Prime Minister Modi said after the talks.
Modi, who arrived in Seychelles on Saturday on a three-day official visit, said, "We believe the Indian Ocean is our shared home. Its security, sustainability and prosperity are our shared responsibility."
He said that the two sides discussed making bilateral economic cooperation more resilient and future-ready.
"We will continue to explore new opportunities for the industries of both our countries. Work will also be done to enhance connectivity between India and Seychelles," he said.
Earlier, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed at the State House by President Herminie.
India and Seychelles share a longstanding partnership rooted in shared historical, cultural and people-to-people ties.
As a key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region, Seychelles holds a special place in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and its commitment to the Global South.