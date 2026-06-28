PM Modi conferred with'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' title by Seychelles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday conferred with the honorary 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' title by Seychelles, making it his 34th international honour from a foreign nation.

President Patrick Herminie presented Modi with the title, which is the first such honour bestowed by Seychelles.

Thanking Seychelles for the honour, PM Modi dedicated it to the nations fighting the challenges of climate change.

"Grateful to the people and Government of Seychelles as well as President Herminie for conferring upon me the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon'," PM Modi posted on social media after receiving the honour.

"I humbly accept this honour and dedicate it to all those countries that are fighting the challenge of climate change and consider environmental protection their responsibility towards future generations. This is a pressing challenge which we have to overcome together," Modi said.

PM Modi said India is ready to do whatever is required to make "our planet greener and sustainable."

"This is reflected in our various domestic policies, emphasis on Mission LiFE and global efforts like the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and more," he said.

"The Presidential Distinction recognises PM's leadership and steadfast commitment to environmental conservation, sustainable development, climate resilience, blue economy and advancing the aspirations of the Small Island Developing States," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.