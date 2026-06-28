PM Modi hails Nalanda University's revival of ancient Śāstrārtha tradition

NEW DELHI: The ancient Indian tradition of Śāstrārtha—scholarly discourse and dialogue on scriptures and philosophical subjects—received nationwide recognition after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted its revival at Nalanda University during his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday.

The revived Nalanda University has reintroduced the practice of Śāstrārthaafter centuries, restoring a tradition that was once central to the pedagogical methods of the ancient Nalanda Mahavihara. Śāstrārtha served as a primary method of teaching, learning and testing knowledge through rigorous intellectual discourse at the ancient Nalanda and Vikramshila universities. The tradition was recently revived through "Śāstrārtha 2026", organised ahead of the university's third convocation.

Referring to this revival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said:

"Nalanda University has revived our ancient tradition of Śāstrārtha—intellectual discourse. Our Nalanda University—dating back thousands of years—is now shaping India's destiny in a new avatar."

He observed that Śāstrārtha is not merely a medium for expressing one's views but a disciplined process of dialogue, debate and deep contemplation. Highlighting its educational significance, the Prime Minister said:

"This process also teaches us to listen to and understand the views of others with patience. I am pleased that Nalanda University has incorporated this into its convocation ceremony. Nearly half of the participating students came from other countries. This effort to bridge an ancient tradition with contemporary times is highly commendable."

He also urged universities across the country to consider adopting similar initiatives.