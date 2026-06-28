PM Modi hails Nalanda University's revival of ancient Śāstrārtha tradition

NEW DELHI: The ancient Indian tradition of Śāstrārtha—scholarly discourse and dialogue on scriptures and philosophical subjects—received nationwide recognition after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted its revival at Nalanda University during his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday.
The revived Nalanda University has reintroduced the practice of Śāstrārthaafter centuries, restoring a tradition that was once central to the pedagogical methods of the ancient Nalanda Mahavihara. Śāstrārtha served as a primary method of teaching, learning and testing knowledge through rigorous intellectual discourse at the ancient Nalanda and Vikramshila universities. The tradition was recently revived through "Śāstrārtha 2026", organised ahead of the university's third convocation.
Referring to this revival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said:
"Nalanda University has revived our ancient tradition of Śāstrārtha—intellectual discourse. Our Nalanda University—dating back thousands of years—is now shaping India's destiny in a new avatar."
He observed that Śāstrārtha is not merely a medium for expressing one's views but a disciplined process of dialogue, debate and deep contemplation. Highlighting its educational significance, the Prime Minister said:
"This process also teaches us to listen to and understand the views of others with patience. I am pleased that Nalanda University has incorporated this into its convocation ceremony. Nearly half of the participating students came from other countries. This effort to bridge an ancient tradition with contemporary times is highly commendable."
He also urged universities across the country to consider adopting similar initiatives.
Nalanda University, located in Rajgir in Bihar's Nalanda district, revived the Śāstrārtha tradition to provide fresh direction to India's knowledge systems amid the challenges posed by the era of Artificial Intelligence. The two-day scholarly event was held on May 17 and 18, immediately before the university's third convocation.
Notably, Nalanda University has formally integrated the ancient Indian tradition of Śāstrārtha into its academic calendar through the launch of "Śāstrārtha 2026", marking a significant revival of the classical culture of rigorous intellectual dialogue historically associated with the ancient Nalanda Mahavihara.
An official statement issued by the university said: "Conceived as a platform for dissertation defence and scholarly debate, the programme seeks to renew the spirit of the Guru–Śiṣya Paramparā through meaningful intellectual engagement rather than ceremonial observance alone."
The statement further noted that the initiative aims to foster clarity of thought, methodological rigour, scholarly courage and public accountability within academic discourse.
The revival commenced with the chanting of the Snātaka Maṅgala Gāna, followed by the inaugural address by Vice-Chancellor Professor Sachin Chaturvedi. An expert panel discussion on "The Tradition of Śāstrārtha: History, Practice and Contemporary Relevance" brought together eminent scholars associated with various dimensions of India's knowledge traditions. The panel included Professor Sachhidanand Mishra, Member Secretary of the Indian Council of Philosophical Research (ICPR); Dr Mayank Shekhar Mishra, Director, NMCM, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA); Professor Asanga Tilakaratne, Distinguished Visiting Professor at Nalanda University; Vishal Tarachand Gada, scholar and teacher of Jain Dharma; Professor Godabarisha Mishra, Dean, School of Buddhist Studies, Philosophy and Comparative Religions; and Professor D. Venkat Rao, Dean, School of Languages and Literatures/Humanities.
During the two-day event, the university organised 23 thematic Śāstrārtha panels covering Buddhist Studies, Hindu Studies, Archaeology, Ecology, International Relations, Sustainable Development, Literature and Philosophy.
As part of the convocation, the university also instituted two honours—the Nālandā Śāstrārtha Sammāna for teachers who have nurtured the spirit of inquiry, and the Nālandā Śāstrārtha Puraskāra for students demonstrating exceptional scholarly debate and intellectual openness.
Following the Prime Minister's appreciation, Professor Sachin Chaturvedi, Vice-Chancellor of Nalanda University, expressed gratitude for the wider recognition accorded to the university's efforts to revive this ancient tradition.
"The continued guidance and support of Prime Minister Modi have played a vital role in the revival of Nalanda University and in strengthening its global linkages. Through initiatives such as Śāstrārtha, we are revitalising India's intellectual traditions and carrying forward Nalanda's enduring legacy of knowledge, dialogue and coexistence—a legacy that shaped the intellectual landscape of Asia for centuries," Professor Chaturvedi said.
Commending the initiative during Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister observed that, as the world navigates an era shaped by Artificial Intelligence, emerging technologies and rapid innovation, it is essential to ensure that human creativity remains protected and that societies stay connected to their cultural and intellectual roots.
Earlier, while inaugurating the revived Śāstrārtha, Professor Chaturvedi had remarked: "Ancient Indian knowledge traditions never separated ethics from governance, or wisdom from public life. Our exploration of Dharma, Artha and Nīti seeks to recover this integrated civilisational vision."
The university also organised extensive Śāstrārtha sessions across more than 25 thematic areas, including ecology, sustainable development and technology, with the participation of over 200 students during the convocation held on May 17 and 18. More than half of the participants were international students representing several countries, reflecting Nalanda University's global character and international standing.
Professor Chaturvedi further said that the university remains committed to strengthening efforts to connect India's ancient knowledge traditions with contemporary global discourse.
"For the first time, the university has formally incorporated Śāstrārtha into its academic calendar to promote intellectual dialogue, logical reasoning and research-based discussion," he said.