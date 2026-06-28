PM Modi says Indian Ocean must become 'ocean of opportunity'; India, Seychelles sign nine pacts

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India envisions the Indian Ocean as an “ocean of opportunity” where maritime security goes hand in hand with economic prosperity, as India and Seychelles elevated their strategic partnership by signing nine agreements, including an extradition treaty.

Addressing a joint press interaction with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie after the wide-ranging talks, Modi said the Indian Ocean was a shared space whose security and prosperity depended on cooperation based on mutual trust rather than the size of nations.

“Our vision is to make the Indian Ocean an ocean of opportunity,” Modi said. "We believe the Indian Ocean is our shared home. Its security, sustainability and prosperity are our shared responsibility."

He said the approach formed the core of India's MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision. “We believe the defence and security of India and Seychelles are integral to each other.”

The two sides signed nine agreements spanning security, connectivity, health, agriculture, digital payments, maritime cooperation, space and capacity building. The key pact was an extradition treaty aimed at strengthening cooperation against cross-border crime.

On economic cooperation, Modi said both countries would continue exploring new opportunities for industry and investment while improving connectivity.

“We will continue to explore new opportunities for the industries of both our countries. Work will also be done to enhance connectivity between India and Seychelles,” he said and added that India would share its successful experience in digital public infrastructure with the island nation. President Herminie said maritime security remained central to bilateral ties, with both countries reaffirming their commitment to combating piracy, drug trafficking, illegal fishing and other forms of transnational crime.

He also said discussions were progressing on a special economic package worth USD 175 million for Seychelles.

Earlier in the day, Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the State House and was conferred Seychelles' highest honour for a foreign dignitary, the Special Presidential Distinction "Guardian of the Blue Horizon", in recognition of his leadership on sustainability, the Blue Economy, climate action and ocean governance. It is the first time the award has been conferred.