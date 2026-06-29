BJP backs Nitin Nabin's 'foreign mindset' jibe at Congress, intensifies attack on Rahul Gandhi

The BJP on Monday threw its weight behind party president Nitin Nabin's remarks targeting the Congress, accusing the opposition of having a "foreign mindset" and alleging that it works at the behest of foreign powers to weaken and divide India.

The controversy stems from Nabin's speech at a public meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday, where he claimed that the Congress leadership's mindset was "Italian rather than Indian" and asserted that a government guided by such thinking would never get an opportunity to govern the country.

Echoing those remarks, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the Congress no longer deserved to be called the "Indian National Congress", but should instead be described as the "Italian National Congress" or the "Islamabad National Congress".

"Nitin Nabin ji is absolutely right. The Congress family's bodies are here, but their mindset is abroad. With that foreign mindset, they constantly divide and undermine India at the behest of foreign powers," Poonawalla said in a video statement.