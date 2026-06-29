Chandigarh Diary: Haryana CM Saini halts convoy to aid two youths injured in road accident

Saini stops cavalcade to help accident victims

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini assisted two youths who were seriously injured in a road accident on the Ladwa-Babain road in Kurukshetra district. He promptly halted his convoy and asked his personal physician to provide first aid to the injured. He also ensured that both the injured were taken to the hospital in an advanced life support ambulance accompanying his cavalcade. He also spoke to both of the injured to check on their condition. As a public representative, Saini emphasised that it is our primary duty to assist those in need. The injured were identified as Amit (27) from Beed’s Kalwa village and Rajat Kumar (30) from Surajgarh.