Congress completes first round of organisational reshuffle, eyes changes in poll-bound states

NEW DELHI: With the first round of crucial appointments in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Haryana, the Congress has signalled the beginning of the party’s wider organisational rejig in the coming weeks.

According to sources, priority is being given to states heading for Assembly polls early next year, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

On Saturday, the party appointed Manickam Tagore as the new Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president, replacing K Selvaperunthagai. The appointment of Lok Sabha MP Tagore, who played a key role in facilitating the Congress-TVK alliance, is seen as a significant move to consolidate the party’s position in 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

A day earlier, the party named Rajendra Pal Gautam as the new Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge. Gautam, a prominent Dalit leader and former Delhi minister, is seen as part of the Congress’s strategy to strengthen its outreach among SC voters, who constitute around 21% of the state’s population. The move is also in line with Rahul Gandhi’s emphasis on increasing the representation of Dalits, OBCs and other marginalised communities in the party’s organisational structure.

In Punjab, where the Congress high command is weighing a change in leadership, the race has narrowed to a few senior leaders. According to sources, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and former deputy CMSukhjinder Singh Randhawa have emerged as front-runners to head the state unit.

Rajasthan may also see a leadership change, with PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra completing six years in office. Sources said former deputy CM Sachin Pilot is likely to succeed the former.

The party is also expected to reshuffle AICC state in-charges, with organisational changes likely across several states.