Delhi ACB arrests former DGHS chief, accounts official in alleged procurement scam

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has arrested former DG of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Vatsala Aggarwal and Deputy Controller of Accounts Neeraj Chopra in connection with large-scale irregularities in the procurement of medicines, surgical consumables, other consumables and medical equipment, officials said on Sunday.

A complaint was received from the Directorate of Vigilance regarding alleged large-scale irregularities in procurement of medicines, surgical consumables, other consumables and medical equipment by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA), DGHS. Allegedly certain public servants manipulated procurement processes, tender conditions and technical specifications to provide undue advantage to selected firms and suppliers, Joint ACB Vikramjit Singh said.

The allegations pertain to the procurement of portable x-ray machines, bed sheets and linen items, C-arm radiological equipment, anaesthesia workstations, ORS, etc, at allegedly inflated rates through manipulated procurement processes.

It was alleged that specifications were framed to favour selected suppliers, and competitors were excluded from the bidding process. A case was lodged on June 2 under Prevention of Corruption Act and BNS. During the investigation, Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, the then Head of Office, CPA, DGHS, was arrested on June 18 and is in judicial custody. During the probe, the role of Aggarwal and Chopra emerged.

Meanwhile, AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj noted that Dr Aggarwal was appointed as DGHS in August 2025 despite a vigilance inquiry pending against her over alleged irregularities in appointments at the Delhi State Cancer Institute.

Investigators look for missing records

Both accused were interrogated and later arrested on Saturday. They were produced before a court, where the ACB sought one-day police custody to recover documentary and electronic evidence and trace missing procurement records.