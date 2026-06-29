FIR filed against Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh and his father for verbally abusing their cook in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Punjab Kings batting allrounder Shashank Singh and his retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer father Shailesh Singh are among the three persons who have been booked by police in Bhopal for allegedly assaulting and verbally abusing their newly hired cook, Vipendra Singh Tomar.

An FIR has been registered at Bhopal’s Ratibad police station under BNS Sections 296(a), 115(2) and 3(5), which pertain to the use of obscene words, voluntarily causing simple hurt and common intent against the PBKS batting allrounder Shashank Singh, his father Shailesh Singh (former Special DG of MP Police) and their driver.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Rewa (MP) native Vipendra Singh Tomar, who was hired as a private cook by the Singh family for their Neelbad-Mendori Road house on June 25.

In the June 28 complaint on the basis of which the FIR was finally lodged, Tomar has mentioned that he was hired by the Singh family as a cook for Rs 15,000 monthly remuneration on June 25.

“But from day one, they started nitpicking and even took my cell phone. On the morning of June 28, after serving breakfast, I requested that Shailesh Singh return my cell phone, but he refused. Miffed over the refusal to return my phone, when I returned to my room in the Singh’s family house, the father-son duo, along with their driver Mishra, came to the room, assaulted me physically and abused me verbally, before ousting me. They also forced me to transfer Rs 1000 from my phone to them as expenses for living and having food in their house since June 25,” the complainant Vipendra Singh Tomar alleged in the complaint with the Ratibad police.

“Investigations are underway,” a senior Bhopal Police officer confirmed to TNIE on Monday.

While the former Special DG of MP Police, Shailesh Singh, couldn’t be contacted in the matter, his PBKS batter son Shashank said over the phone that “My mother had caught the newly hired cook in an inebriated state, consequently ousting him from the job. He is making false accusations against us. When my father inquired from the cook (Vipendra’s) native Rewa district, the police there told that he (Vipendra) is a habitual alcoholic.”