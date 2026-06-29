Five members of a family succumb to mysterious disease in Jharkhand’s Palamu

RANCHI: A mysterious disease has claimed the lives of five members of a single family in Sikka village under the Padwa block of Palamu over the past 10 days.

According to health officials, the reason for death is still unknown.

On Sunday night, 20-year-old Nakul Mahto, the son of the late Kuldeep Mahto, passed away while undergoing treatment at RIMS in Ranchi. This marks the fifth death in the family.

Family's daughter-in-law, 28-year-old Shweta Devi, also succumbed while undergoing treatment at RIMS, Ranchi. The only surviving member of the household, Lakho Devi (52), wife of the late Kuldeep Mahto, is currently undergoing treatment at RIMS.

Kuldeep was first admitted to MMCH for treatment on June 16. Subsequently, Babita and Shweta were also admitted. The hospital administration referred Shweta to RIMS.

Villagers informed that the deceased Kuldeep Mahto first developed swelling in his legs, followed by a drop in blood levels.

Villagers noted that other family members were suffering from similar symptoms. “In an attempt to recover, family members tried everything from hospital treatment to faith healing, but all in vain. Five family members died one after another,” said a villager, Dilip Mehta.

"Fear persists among the local population regarding this illness," he said.