Four Jharkhand girls earn spots in Indian junior women's Hockey team

RANCHI: In a significant achievement, four players from Jharkhand have been selected for the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team.

Three of the selected players, Vinima Dhan, Parvati Toppo and Roshni Aindhail, are from the CM School of Excellence in Bariatu, while the fourth player, Nisha Minz, who earned her spot in the national team, is from Simdega.

The team is set to tour England and Scotland in July, where they will play several international matches.

The Indian Junior Women's Team will depart for the tour on July 3.

Between July 5 and July 14, the team will play a total of seven matches—comprising both practice games and international fixtures—against the junior teams of England, Scotland, the USA, and Belgium.

This selection is being hailed as a major achievement, reflecting the rising standard of women's hockey and the quality of the training system in Jharkhand.

This tour is considered crucial for preparation ahead of upcoming major international competitions. Coaches state that the players secured their places in the national team through discipline, hard work, and regular practice.