Four Jharkhand girls earn spots in Indian junior women's Hockey team

RANCHI: In a significant achievement, four players from Jharkhand have been selected for the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team.
Three of the selected players, Vinima Dhan, Parvati Toppo and Roshni Aindhail, are from the CM School of Excellence in Bariatu, while the fourth player, Nisha Minz, who earned her spot in the national team, is from Simdega.
The team is set to tour England and Scotland in July, where they will play several international matches.
The Indian Junior Women's Team will depart for the tour on July 3.
Between July 5 and July 14, the team will play a total of seven matches—comprising both practice games and international fixtures—against the junior teams of England, Scotland, the USA, and Belgium.
This selection is being hailed as a major achievement, reflecting the rising standard of women's hockey and the quality of the training system in Jharkhand.
This tour is considered crucial for preparation ahead of upcoming major international competitions. Coaches state that the players secured their places in the national team through discipline, hard work, and regular practice.
The positive impact of improved hockey training facilities developed in Jharkhand over the past few years is now becoming evident at the national level as well.
“Besides being hardworking, Nisha Minz is a very dedicated player. She has been in the camp for the last two years and is a forward player,” said Vice President of Hockey Jharkhand, Manoj Konbegi.
"Even though her father passed away a long time ago, Nisha did not lose hope and achieved this position through hard work and dedication," he added.
Konbegi informed that the remaining three players are from CM School of Excellence at Bariatu in Ranchi.
“Under the guidance of new head coach Tim White, the Indian junior women's team will play seven international matches against teams from Scotland, the USA, England, and Belgium,” said Konbegi.
"This tour is considered crucial for preparations ahead of the upcoming Junior Asia Cup and other international competitions," he added.
Notably, the majority of the selected players belong to rural backgrounds.
Despite limited resources, they have made a mark through their performance and have now earned the opportunity to represent the country.
Sports enthusiasts hope that these players will deliver outstanding performances during international tours and bring glory to both Jharkhand and India.