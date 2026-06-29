Haryana, Rajasthan ink MoU for construction and implementation of Yamuna Water Project

CHANDIGARH: An agreement was signed between Haryana and Rajasthan regarding the Yamuna Water Project.

Accordingly, approximately 580 Million Cubic Meters (MCM) of water will be supplied from the Yamuna Canal to Rajasthan through three underground pipelines from July to October.

The underground pipeline will be laid from the Hathnikund Barrage to the neighbouring state to facilitate the use of surplus water.

The project seeks to facilitate the conveyance of Rajasthan's allocated share of Yamuna water through an underground pipeline system from the Western Yamuna Canal, enabling the State to effectively utilise the water allocated to it under the 1994 Memorandum of Understanding on the sharing of usable surface waters of the Upper Yamuna Basin.

The agreement was signed under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and senior officials from the Central Government and the State Governments were present on the occasion.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah said that this agreement has resolved the nearly three-decade-old water-related problem faced by the people of Haryana and Rajasthan.

He stated that this agreement is an excellent example of the mantra ‘Solution through Dialogue’, said by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.