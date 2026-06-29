Haryana, Rajasthan ink MoU for construction and implementation of Yamuna Water Project

CHANDIGARH: An agreement was signed between Haryana and Rajasthan regarding the Yamuna Water Project.
Accordingly, approximately 580 Million Cubic Meters (MCM) of water will be supplied from the Yamuna Canal to Rajasthan through three underground pipelines from July to October.
The underground pipeline will be laid from the Hathnikund Barrage to the neighbouring state to facilitate the use of surplus water.
The project seeks to facilitate the conveyance of Rajasthan's allocated share of Yamuna water through an underground pipeline system from the Western Yamuna Canal, enabling the State to effectively utilise the water allocated to it under the 1994 Memorandum of Understanding on the sharing of usable surface waters of the Upper Yamuna Basin.
The agreement was signed under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and senior officials from the Central Government and the State Governments were present on the occasion.
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah said that this agreement has resolved the nearly three-decade-old water-related problem faced by the people of Haryana and Rajasthan.
He stated that this agreement is an excellent example of the mantra ‘Solution through Dialogue’, said by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
This agreement demonstrates that if states move forward with the spirit of cooperative federalism, even a problem persisting for three decades can be resolved easily.
The three pipelines have a diameter of more than 3.6 metres and will provide drinking water to the people of both Rajasthan and Haryana.
He said that this agreement is an excellent example of a Win-Win Situation for both states. The agreement has carefully addressed financial responsibilities, cost-sharing, water allocation, water release protocols, and maintenance arrangements.
This scientific, comprehensive agreement also beautifully incorporates the operation and maintenance of infrastructure, monitoring systems, transparency measures, and a robust dispute resolution mechanism.
He said that the framework of this agreement, prepared by Haryana, Rajasthan, and especially the Central Water Commission (CWC), will stand as a dispute-free agreement for many decades to come.
Following this agreement, drinking water will be supplied to the districts of Sikar, Churu, and Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, as well as the Bhiwani and Fatehabad areas in Haryana.
Shah said that the water that was wasted will now quench the thirst of the people and will be stored in large ponds to recharge the groundwater level.
Addressing the gathering, Haryana CM Saini said that a series of meetings had been held between Haryana and Rajasthan under the chairmanship of Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil regarding the Yamuna Water Project.
Under the MoU signed, Rajasthan will utilise the surplus rainwater available in Haryana between July and October through a dedicated pipeline for drinking water purposes.
The agreement marks a significant step forward in the implementation of the project.
He said that under the project, a pipeline will be laid from the Hathnikund Barrage to Rajasthan to facilitate the use of surplus water. Saini said it is a matter of great satisfaction, as ensuring the supply of water to those in need is a shared responsibility.
He assured full cooperation from Haryana and stated that no obstacle would be allowed to hinder the implementation of the project.