Jharkhand's Deoghar to deploy first-ever ‘Toto’ ambulances for Shravani Mela

RANCHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Deoghar district administration will deploy ‘Toto’ (e-rickshaw) ambulances during the world-famous Shravani Mela to ensure swift medical assistance for pilgrims who fall ill or are injured in congested areas.
According to Deoghar Civil Surgeon Dr Ramesh Kumar, the city’s roads remain heavily crowded with lakhs of devotees during the Shravani Mela, making it difficult for conventional ambulances to reach emergency sites promptly. To overcome this challenge and reduce response time, the Health Department will introduce Toto ambulances, which can easily navigate narrow and crowded routes to transport patients to hospitals.
The ‘Totos’ will be selected through a tendering process. Each vehicle will be staffed by trained health workers and equipped with essential medicines and medical supplies for first aid, the Civil Surgeon said. In case of need, patients will be safely transported from congested areas to the nearest hospital, he added.
He further noted that ‘Totos’ can easily navigate narrow lanes and densely crowded areas, making the service highly effective for pilgrims during emergencies.
To ensure that ‘Kanwariyas’ do not face inconvenience while walking along the National Highway during the Shravani Mela, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is putting in place world-class passenger amenities and enhanced safety measures.
Every year, lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad undertake the sacred journey from Sultanganj, carrying holy Ganga water to offer prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar.
Keeping pilgrims’ comfort and safety in mind, the NHAI is fast-tracking the construction of the 45.159-km four-lane Basukinath–Deoghar stretch of National Highway 114A to facilitate a smoother and hassle-free journey. As part of the project, a dedicated ‘Kanwariya’ pathway measuring 36.044 km in length and 3.5 metres in width is also being developed, allowing devotees to walk safely without interference from vehicular traffic.