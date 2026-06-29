Jharkhand's Deoghar to deploy first-ever ‘Toto’ ambulances for Shravani Mela

RANCHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Deoghar district administration will deploy ‘Toto’ (e-rickshaw) ambulances during the world-famous Shravani Mela to ensure swift medical assistance for pilgrims who fall ill or are injured in congested areas.

According to Deoghar Civil Surgeon Dr Ramesh Kumar, the city’s roads remain heavily crowded with lakhs of devotees during the Shravani Mela, making it difficult for conventional ambulances to reach emergency sites promptly. To overcome this challenge and reduce response time, the Health Department will introduce Toto ambulances, which can easily navigate narrow and crowded routes to transport patients to hospitals.

The ‘Totos’ will be selected through a tendering process. Each vehicle will be staffed by trained health workers and equipped with essential medicines and medical supplies for first aid, the Civil Surgeon said. In case of need, patients will be safely transported from congested areas to the nearest hospital, he added.