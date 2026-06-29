J&K faces mutton supply crisis as traders halt imports over alleged illegal charges in Punjab

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir is staring at a major mutton crisis after wholesale mutton dealers went on an indefinite strike and retail meat sellers suspended sales to protest the alleged imposition of hefty unauthorised charges on livestock-carrying vehicles transiting through Punjab.

The protest prompted Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to seek immediate intervention from his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

The Kashmir Mutton Dealers Association (KMDA) has suspended the import of sheep and goats into the Union Territory from markets outside J&K.

KMDA general secretary Mehraj-ud-Din alleged that traders transporting livestock from Delhi, Haryana, Ambala, Rajasthan and other parts of north India are being subjected to unauthorised fee collection and repeated stoppages while passing through Punjab.

"Till last year, traders were compelled to pay around Rs 10,000 per truck. We paid about Rs 18 crore as unauthorised transit tax in Punjab last year. Now they are forcing us to pay between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 for every livestock vehicle crossing Punjab. This has become an unbearable financial burden," he said.

He alleged that livestock-laden trucks are frequently detained for several hours at multiple checkpoints by contractor groups in Punjab.

"The prolonged delays, particularly amid scorching heat, have led to the death of several sheep during transit, resulting in additional financial losses for traders," Mehraj said.

He said the issue had been brought to the notice of both the J&K and Punjab governments but remained unresolved.

"In protest, wholesale dealers have suspended livestock imports," he said.

The strike has significantly disrupted the mutton supply chain across the Union Territory, raising fears of a major shortage.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, Omar Abdullah said he has been pursuing the matter with Mann for several months.

"I told the Punjab CM that this is a total injustice to our mutton traders because they are only using the highway. They are neither buying nor selling goods in Punjab. They are buying livestock from Rajasthan and selling them in J&K. They are only using the highway," Omar told reporters.