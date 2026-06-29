Kashmir SIA files 737-page chargesheet in 1990 Sarla Bhat murder case; Yasin Malik named as accused

The Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Monday filed a 737-page chargesheet before a Special Court in Srinagar in connection with the 1990 abduction and murder of Sarla Bhat, who was a staff nurse at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura.

A report quoting officials said that the chargesheet was filed before the Court of the Additional Sessions Judge, TADA/POTA and Special Judge designated under the NIA Act, Srinagar.

The chargesheet is based on oral testimonies, documentary records, forensic and ballistic reports, medical evidence, electronic material and extensive field investigations collected and analysed during the course of the investigation, a report said.

The agency described it as a "historic milestone" in the pursuit of justice for victims of terrorism.

The SIA, which reopened the case after it was handed over in 2024, submitted the chargesheet before the designated NIA court here, 36 years after Bhat was found dead in downtown Srinagar, several kilometres away, a day after she went missing.

Besides Malik, who was the self-styled commander-in-chief of the JKLF terrorist outfit at that time, his four accomplices -- Khursheed Ahmad Chalkoo, Abdul Hamid Sheikh, Ghulam Mohammad Taploo and Mohammad Yousuf Sofi -- have also been named as accused in the case.

Chalkoo is believed to be living in Pakistan after exfiltrating from Kashmir.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA), 1987, and Indian Arms Act, 1959.

In a statement, the SIA said time can never become a shield for terrorism and those responsible for atrocities will continue to remain answerable before the law.

The case was handed over to the SIA in March 2024 and the investigation agency carried out raids at several places over the past two years to stitch up the chargesheet against the five accused persons.