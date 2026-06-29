Mixed operations by Defence and AAI being examined for Hindon airport

NEW DELHI: Located just 30 km from Delhi, the Hindon airport in Ghaziabad remains severely unutilised. The airfield, owned by the Indian Air Force, does not permit operations after sunset, imposing severe restrictions on airlines.

"To tide us over this issue, Hindon airport has begun exploring the possibility of carrying out mixed operations with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) supplementing the ongoing operations along with the Defence department," said airport sources.

Apart from the night restriction, the presence of just two parking bays for planes is a long-standing bottleneck here.

The AAI began taking care of the operational aspects here from October 11, 2019, largely to kick-start the UDAAN (Regional Connectivity Scheme) operations.

Only two airlines operate between seven and eight flights on a daily basis from this airport, built for Rs 46.6 crore.

An airport source said, “The possibility is being explored if the airport can be kept open after dark with the AAI’s Air Traffic Control overseeing the airport after dark. The IAF said they have a shortage of personnel to keep the airport open post-sunset. Discussions are on in this connection so that the airport can be better utilised for it is in a prime location for residents of Western Uttar Pradesh and residents of Delhi.”

The airport has had reduced patronage after Air India Express pulled out its operations on March 30. Star Air operates to Nanded, Adampur and Mundra (a recent addition) but has dropped Keshod. IndiGo operates to Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Varanasi and Kolkata.

Airport Director Chilaka Mahesh said, “We are looking at increasing the existing two parking bays to six and multiple rounds of talks have been held by the airport authorities along with the Defence department. The IAF has agreed to give us the 270 m x 230 m plot of land we require to expand our parking space. A survey was conducted, and our requirement was submitted to them.”

Additionally, they have asked us to construct a road leading from the perimeter of the airport to the apron so that it will not hamper their activity. “We require 6.5 acres of land for it, and we have approached the State government for the same. They have responded positively,” Mahesh said.