PM Modi honours Indian contingents at Seychelles' Golden Jubilee Independence parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Indian Army and Navy contingents as they marched in Seychelles' 50th Independence Day celebrations, underscoring India's prominent role in the island nation's Golden Jubilee commemorations during his three-day official visit.

The specialised Indian contingents participated in a grand parade marking the East African country's 50 years of independence. As they marched through the capital, the Army contingent performed its iconic regimental song, 'Badlu Ram Ka Badan', one of the highlights of the celebrations.

Prime Minister Modi later shared photographs from the National Day celebrations on X and thanked Seychelles President Patrick Herminie for the warm hospitality.

India's military participation included personnel from the Assam Regiment of the Indian Army, along with the Indian Navy's frontline stealth frigate INS Tarkash and the indigenously built Survey Vessel Large INS Ikshak, reflecting the strategic partnership between the two countries.