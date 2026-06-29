PM Modi honours Indian contingents at Seychelles' Golden Jubilee Independence parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Indian Army and Navy contingents as they marched in Seychelles' 50th Independence Day celebrations, underscoring India's prominent role in the island nation's Golden Jubilee commemorations during his three-day official visit.
The specialised Indian contingents participated in a grand parade marking the East African country's 50 years of independence. As they marched through the capital, the Army contingent performed its iconic regimental song, 'Badlu Ram Ka Badan', one of the highlights of the celebrations.
Prime Minister Modi later shared photographs from the National Day celebrations on X and thanked Seychelles President Patrick Herminie for the warm hospitality.
India's military participation included personnel from the Assam Regiment of the Indian Army, along with the Indian Navy's frontline stealth frigate INS Tarkash and the indigenously built Survey Vessel Large INS Ikshak, reflecting the strategic partnership between the two countries.
Earlier, the Indian Navy said on X that INS Tarkash and INS Ikshak would take part in the Golden Jubilee celebrations with a marching contingent and naval band as part of efforts to strengthen India-Seychelles maritime cooperation.
On the sidelines of the celebrations, Modi held separate meetings with Seychelles Opposition Leader Bernard Georges and Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam to deepen regional cooperation in the strategically important Indian Ocean.
Following his meeting with Georges, the Prime Minister said the two leaders reviewed various aspects of the India-Seychelles partnership. He also thanked the Opposition leader for his positive remarks in the Seychelles National Assembly after Modi's address, noting that the bilateral relationship enjoys broad-based support across the country's political spectrum.
In his meeting with Mauritius Prime Minister Ramgoolam, Modi recalled their interaction at the AI Summit earlier this year and welcomed another opportunity to engage. The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Mauritius Enhanced Strategic Partnership.
According to the Prime Minister, the discussions also reviewed infrastructure and development projects being implemented under the Special Economic Package and explored expanding cooperation in capacity building, skill development, maritime security, green energy and cybersecurity.
Earlier in the day, Modi addressed the National Assembly of Seychelles, thanking the people of the island nation for their warm welcome. He emphasised the long-standing institutional partnership between India and Seychelles, rooted in shared democratic values, and later interacted with lawmakers following the conclusion of the session.
Prime Minister Modi arrived in Seychelles on Saturday for a three-day visit that includes high-level bilateral meetings and participation in events marking the country's Golden Jubilee of independence.
(With inputs from ANI)