Trainee pilot escapes with minor injuries after aircraft crash-lands on highway in UP

NEW DELHI: In the second such incident involving a trainee pilot of a private Flying Training Organisation (FTO) within four days, a woman cadet escaped with minor injuries after the Cessna aircraft she was flying crash-landed on an under-construction highway in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj on Monday afternoon.

The 28-year-old trainee, Kainat, was flying solo and suffered minor injuries to her hands. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into the incident.

Photos and videos from the crash site showed the aircraft skidding off the empty stretch of the highway, which is still under construction, before toppling onto its side. The Cessna appeared to have sustained extensive damage to one wing and its rear section.

In a statement, the DGCA said the pilot was flying a Cessna 152 aircraft bearing registration number VT-AFB, operated by Chetak Aviation.

"She is reported to be safe. DGCA is investigating the occurrence," it said.

A representative of Aligarh-based Chetak Aviation said Kainat had been training with the FTO for over a year and had logged sufficient flying hours to undertake solo flights.