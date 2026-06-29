Union Minister JP Nadda launches Aarogya Setu 2.0 as digital personal health record app

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday launched Aarogya Setu 2.0, transforming the COVID-19 contact tracing app into a Personal Health Record (PHR) and citizen-facing digital health application under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda launched the revamped application, which will serve as a single digital platform for accessing health services. Following the end of its role during the pandemic, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology handed over the app to the National Health Authority (NHA) for integration into India's digital health ecosystem.

The app will provide ABDM-enabled services, including ABHA creation, health record management and scan and share for digital registration. It also uses artificial intelligence to digitise medical records such as lab reports in PDF or image format and create personalised health dashboards.

Users can monitor health through integrated vitals, medication reminders, goal tracking and wearable-device synchronisation for steps, calories, heart rate and glucose levels.

The app includes a PM-JAY wallet showing healthcare coverage, amount used and family-wise consumption. It also provides details of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) health policy, including covered family members and reimbursement information, besides displaying private insurance details, wallet balance and claims.

Users can search nearby hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and doctors using GPS, view real-time blood availability through e-RaktKosh, book ambulances and access empanelled PM-JAY hospitals for cashless treatment.

The app also allows users to add family members under one account, manage medication schedules and control consent for sharing health records in line with India's digital health privacy framework.

Health Ministry officials said the app, with nearly 20 crore downloads, is expected to accelerate the adoption of digital health services across the country.

Nadda also launched the Ayushman Sarathi PM-JAY WhatsApp chatbot to help beneficiaries access PM-JAY services through WhatsApp, the Unified Health Interface (UHI) to connect patients and healthcare providers across digital platforms, and eSushrut@Clinic, a government-backed hospital management information system developed by C-DAC for small clinics.