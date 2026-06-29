Wangchuk calls for nationwide support as indefinite hunger strike enters Day 2

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday appealed to people across the country to join him at Jantar Mantar and observe a one-day hunger strike in support of education reforms, environmental protection and accountability, as his indefinite fast entered its second day.
In a video message shared by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, Wangchuk urged citizens to either join the ongoing protest in Delhi or organise similar one-day hunger strikes in their own states, cities or villages.
"Namaskar, in support of education and environment, in support of CJP and Ladakh, today is my second day of Anshan on salt and water. Many people have joined here, you can also join. If you come here for one day of Anshan, it will be very good," Wangchuk said.
"Some people are doing it for three to five days. It is very good to show support. If you can't come here, then in your state, city or village, for one day of Anshan, for education, for improvement, for response from the government, for environment, for air and water, you can do it," he added.
Wangchuk began his indefinite hunger strike on Sunday at Jantar Mantar alongside the ongoing CJP protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.
Before commencing the fast, Wangchuk and Dipke visited Rajghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.
Addressing protesters on Sunday, Wangchuk said India's education system required a "course correction" and argued that Pradhan's resignation would be the first step towards restoring accountability.
"No developed nation has achieved progress without investing in quality education. Similarly, India cannot become a Viksit Bharat without strengthening its education system. The issues that have emerged recently indicate that this government is working against the interests of education. Our movement seeks a course correction in the education system, and the education minister's resignation is the first step toward achieving that," he said.
The activist had earlier announced that he would launch an indefinite hunger strike if the government failed to act on at least one of two key demands, the CJP's call for accountability in the education system and measures to protect Ladakh's environment, culture and democratic rights.
Meanwhile, Dipke alleged that the Delhi Police cut off water and sanitation facilities at the protest site shortly after Wangchuk began his indefinite fast on Sunday.
"Delhi Police has cut off sanitation facility at Jantar Mantar after Sonam Wangchuk announced his hunger strike. No water connection and hygiene measures," Dipke wrote on X.
"Despite repeated pleas and telling them about Wangchuk ji's age and health concerns, the Police is not cooperating and we suspect that other such basic facilities too will be cut off. What is the police upto?" he added.