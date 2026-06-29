Wangchuk calls for nationwide support as indefinite hunger strike enters Day 2

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday appealed to people across the country to join him at Jantar Mantar and observe a one-day hunger strike in support of education reforms, environmental protection and accountability, as his indefinite fast entered its second day.

In a video message shared by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, Wangchuk urged citizens to either join the ongoing protest in Delhi or organise similar one-day hunger strikes in their own states, cities or villages.

"Namaskar, in support of education and environment, in support of CJP and Ladakh, today is my second day of Anshan on salt and water. Many people have joined here, you can also join. If you come here for one day of Anshan, it will be very good," Wangchuk said.

"Some people are doing it for three to five days. It is very good to show support. If you can't come here, then in your state, city or village, for one day of Anshan, for education, for improvement, for response from the government, for environment, for air and water, you can do it," he added.