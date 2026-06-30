Air India waives sports equipment handling charges; offers relief of up to Rs 7,000 to athletes

NEW DELHI: In a move to make air travel more convenient and cost-effective for sportspersons, Air India has decided to waive handling charges for sports equipment on both domestic and international flights.

Depending on the route and fare category, travellers can save between Rs 2,000 and Rs 7,000. However, excess baggage charges will still apply if limits are exceeded.

An official statement from the airline said, “Air India has waived off handling charges for sports equipment across select fare families on both domestic and international routes, making it more convenient for customers travelling with their sporting gear.”

The initiative aims to provide greater value and convenience to athletes, sportspersons and sports enthusiasts who frequently travel with specialised equipment.

An Air India source said the waiver applies to Economy Flex, Premium Economy Flex and all Business Class fares.

However, standard excess baggage charges will continue if total weight exceeds the permitted allowance. Economy class allows 15 kg, Premium Economy 25 kg and Business Class 30 kg. Beyond these limits, excess baggage fees will apply.

Most airlines in India currently levy handling charges on sports equipment, making this move a notable exception. An airline source said this makes Air India among the first to introduce such a facility for sportspersons.