Bihar governor and MoS will represent India at Khamenei’s state funeral

NEW DELHI: India will be represented at the state funeral of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, by Bihar Governor Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, sources said.

They will attend the funeral ceremonies beginning on 4 July on behalf of the Government of India, following an invitation from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said.

Prime Minister Modi is not expected to travel to Iran because of a packed overseas schedule that includes visits to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand.

New Delhi’s decision to send a high-level delegation is in keeping with its practice of ensuring senior representation at major state occasions while maintaining engagement with key partners Ayatollah Khamenei, who led Iran for nearly four decades and was the country’s highest political and religious authority, was killed on 28 February in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on his Tehran compound during the early phase of the West Asian conflict.