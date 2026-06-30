CBSE eases rule, students of Class X can continue with two-language policy

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday eased the transition to its three-language policy by allowing students currently in Classes VII, VIII and IX who are studying two foreign languages to continue with the same combination while including one Indian language.

The board said the current Class X batch will remain under the existing two-language system and will not be covered by the new policy.

The revised guidelines, to be implemented from the 2026-27 academic session in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, seek to address concerns schools and parents have raised over the transition to the new language framework.

Under the revised policy, students entering Class IX in 2026-27 will study three languages, with at least two being Indian languages (Bhartiya Bhashas) such as Hindi, Tamil, Bengali or Marathi. For the third language, they could choose another Indian language or a foreign language, such as English, French, or German, depending on a student’s existing language combination.