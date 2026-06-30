Centre releases VB G RAM G framework, geospatial planning to replace demand-driven MGNREGA

NEW DELHI: The Centre has rolled out the new framework for the rural job scheme VB-GRAMG, marking a decisive shift from the demand-driven approach of the UPA-era MGNREGA to a data-driven planning system powered by technology.
Set to be implemented from July 1, the new framework seeks to transform how rural jobs are identified, prioritised and implemented across the panchayats.
At the heart of the new Act is the Viksit Gram Panchayat Plan (VGPP), which will replace conventional village-level “wish list” planning with a technology-led, geospatially enabled, and resource-optimised model of rural development, according to the document.
While the MGNREGA provides for 100 days of wage employment, the VB-G RAM G raises the ceiling to 125 days of work. In a departure from the demand-driven design of MGNREGA, VB–GRAMG provides for a normative allocation to states, with any expenditure beyond the prescribed allocation to be borne by the respective state governments. As a centrally sponsored scheme, the state governments will take on a larger share of the expenditure than before under the VB-G RAM G.
Under the new framework, gram panchayats will now use integrated digital platforms such as Yuktdhara, PM Gati Shakti, Bhuvan and India-WRIS to map existing public assets, identify infrastructure gaps, and design development works based on real-time geospatial data.
The framework identifies five focus areas for rural development as water security, rural infrastructure, livelihoods, disaster mitigation and climate resilience.
Among these, water security has been accorded top priority, with the Centre linking expenditure norms directly to groundwater stress levels. The framework proposes that at least 65% of spending be directed to over-exploited and critical groundwater blocks, around 40% in semi-critical regions, and 30% in safe groundwater zones.
Panchayats will carry out detailed water resource assessments using geospatial data from platforms such as Bhuvan, India-WRIS and PM Gati Shakti, alongside village-level water budgeting exercises to evaluate availability, recharge potential, storage capacity and distribution efficiency.
The framework has also listed 107 approved works, including 32 focused on repair and maintenance. These include measures to improve groundwater recharge, strengthen irrigation efficiency, restore traditional water bodies and boost local storage systems.
Another key feature of the new framework is its focus on social inclusion. Priority in asset creation and livelihood support will be given to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, women-headed households, persons with disabilities and other disadvantaged groups.
Climate vulnerability assessments have also been integrated into gram panchayat planning. Villages will map exposure to droughts, floods, heatwaves, cyclones and other extreme weather events. The spatial analysis will help local bodies prioritise works that strengthen disaster preparedness, such as water conservation structures, flood control systems and resilient rural infrastructure.
A key departure from earlier MGNREGA is the move from activity-based planning to outcome-based governance. Instead of tracking only the number of works completed, the new system will measure improvements in water security, livelihood generation, infrastructure quality and climate resilience.
“The planning framework marks a paradigm shift from traditional demand-based or “wish-list” approaches towards a scientific, geospatially enabled, and resource optimised model of rural development. By integrating decentralised governance with advanced technologies such as PM Gati Shakti, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), remote sensing, and other Digital Public Infrastructure, the VGPP promotes balanced, inclusive, and sustainable development,” says the document.
Under the new system, gram panchayat plans will be prepared through Gram Sabha consultations and formally approved by local-level resolutions. These plans will then be uploaded onto the Yuktdhara portal and consolidated at block, district, state and national levels.
It will then be integrated into the Viksit Bharat National Rural Infrastructure Stack (VB-NRIS), a centralised digital repository designed to align rural development works with broader national infrastructure priorities.