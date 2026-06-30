Centre releases VB G RAM G framework, geospatial planning to replace demand-driven MGNREGA

NEW DELHI: The Centre has rolled out the new framework for the rural job scheme VB-GRAMG, marking a decisive shift from the demand-driven approach of the UPA-era MGNREGA to a data-driven planning system powered by technology.

Set to be implemented from July 1, the new framework seeks to transform how rural jobs are identified, prioritised and implemented across the panchayats.

At the heart of the new Act is the Viksit Gram Panchayat Plan (VGPP), which will replace conventional village-level “wish list” planning with a technology-led, geospatially enabled, and resource-optimised model of rural development, according to the document.

While the MGNREGA provides for 100 days of wage employment, the VB-G RAM G raises the ceiling to 125 days of work. In a departure from the demand-driven design of MGNREGA, VB–GRAMG provides for a normative allocation to states, with any expenditure beyond the prescribed allocation to be borne by the respective state governments. As a centrally sponsored scheme, the state governments will take on a larger share of the expenditure than before under the VB-G RAM G.

Under the new framework, gram panchayats will now use integrated digital platforms such as Yuktdhara, PM Gati Shakti, Bhuvan and India-WRIS to map existing public assets, identify infrastructure gaps, and design development works based on real-time geospatial data.

The framework identifies five focus areas for rural development as water security, rural infrastructure, livelihoods, disaster mitigation and climate resilience.

Among these, water security has been accorded top priority, with the Centre linking expenditure norms directly to groundwater stress levels. The framework proposes that at least 65% of spending be directed to over-exploited and critical groundwater blocks, around 40% in semi-critical regions, and 30% in safe groundwater zones.

Panchayats will carry out detailed water resource assessments using geospatial data from platforms such as Bhuvan, India-WRIS and PM Gati Shakti, alongside village-level water budgeting exercises to evaluate availability, recharge potential, storage capacity and distribution efficiency.