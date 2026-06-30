Chhattisgarh government recommends CBI probe into Koriya triple murder case

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh state government on Tuesday formally recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the sensational Naugai triple murder case that took place on the night of June 16.

An official notification granting consent to extend the jurisdiction of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (CBI) across the state for the case has been issued.

The case pertains to a horrific incident in the Sonhat police station limits, where members of the sand mafia allegedly killed three members of the same family, identified as Bharat Singh, Nagendra Singh, and Virendra Singh.

A mob of nearly 30 attackers allegedly used a heavy dumper truck to ram an SUV, pinning its doors shut, before dousing the vehicle in petrol and setting it ablaze on June 16.

Following the brutal killings, the victims' grieving family members had been continuously demanding a CBI investigation.

The announcement coincides with the 'Terhavin' (traditional 13th-day mourning ritual) of the deceased, during which Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma spoke directly with the family members.

This marks the second major case referred to the central probe agency since the Vishnu Deo Sai-led BJP government came to power in late 2023.