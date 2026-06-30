Deputed by Centre, Union Ministers Shivraj and Rijiju assess flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh

GUWAHATI: The Central government deputed ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kiren Rijiju to assess the flood situation and the damages caused in Arunachal Pradesh, even as one person died in the deluge in Assam.

The floods in the two neighbouring states were triggered by heavy monsoon rains.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deputing the two ministers to assess the ground situation, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu said his government’s immediate priority was to ensure swift relief for every affected family, restore essential services, and expedite the reconstruction of the areas impacted by the floods.

He posted on X that with this commitment, he and the two Union ministers were on the ground in one of the affected districts, Keyi Panyor, on Tuesday to assess the situation firsthand, review the ongoing response, and understand the immediate requirements of the affected communities.

Khandu also called on Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) and briefed him on the prevailing flood situation. He apprised Parnaik about the measures being undertaken by the government to provide relief and ensure the safety of the marooned.