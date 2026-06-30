Deputed by Centre, Union Ministers Shivraj and Rijiju assess flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh

GUWAHATI: The Central government deputed ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kiren Rijiju to assess the flood situation and the damages caused in Arunachal Pradesh, even as one person died in the deluge in Assam.
The floods in the two neighbouring states were triggered by heavy monsoon rains.
Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deputing the two ministers to assess the ground situation, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu said his government’s immediate priority was to ensure swift relief for every affected family, restore essential services, and expedite the reconstruction of the areas impacted by the floods.
He posted on X that with this commitment, he and the two Union ministers were on the ground in one of the affected districts, Keyi Panyor, on Tuesday to assess the situation firsthand, review the ongoing response, and understand the immediate requirements of the affected communities.
Khandu also called on Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) and briefed him on the prevailing flood situation. He apprised Parnaik about the measures being undertaken by the government to provide relief and ensure the safety of the marooned.
Expressing concern over the impact of the floods on lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure, the governor emphasised coordinated efforts to strengthen disaster response and resilience.
“The governor commended the dedicated services of the State Disaster Response Force, district administrations, Public Works, Civil Aviation and Disaster Management departments, Indian Red Cross Society, volunteers, and residents for their tireless efforts in relief, rescue, and rehabilitation operations,” a government statement said.
Twelve of Arunachal’s 28 districts are affected. The floods have damaged roads, bridges and houses. At least three persons were killed, while two remained missing.
Meanwhile, the death in Assam occurred in Dhemaji, the worst-hit district. The floods in the state affected a population of 46,938 in six districts.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, rivers Brahmaputra and Disang were in spate, flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat and Nanglamuraghat, respectively.
Authorities set up 10 relief camps/centres where 486 affected people were lodged. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government was leaving no stone unturned in its flood response.
“While I continue to monitor the situation closely, my Cabinet colleagues and MLAs are on the ground overseeing relief efforts, protection measures and ensuring timely assistance,” Sarma said.