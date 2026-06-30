Father-son re-embrace tribal faith in Chhattisgarh following row over religious conversion

RAIPUR: Peace returned to a village in Chhattisgarh’s tribal-dominated Narayanpur district on Tuesday after a displaced family returned to Adivasi roots following a community dialogue that resolved the dispute over religious conversion.
After mediation and counsel by the village elders, a father and son voluntarily chose to return to the indigenous faith of the Adivasi community.
Deep-seated communal fault lines emerged at Khadkagaon village in Narayanpur. Tensions soon escalated following the forceful "village banishment" (Gaon Nikala) of local families accused of converting to Christianity.
The local administration deployed a heavy contingent of police forces in Khadkagaon to prevent unrest as the local tribal family faced alienation from the community after converting to Christianity.
To prevent further discord and restore harmony, local community members organised a joint meeting to counsel the family.
"During the dialogue, the villagers explained the cultural importance of preserving their ancestral traditions and the unity of the tribal society," a police officer said.
"Responding positively to the community's counsel and collective reasoning, the father and son agreed to re-adopt their original Adivasi faith and traditional practices," the officer added.
The homecoming ritual was conducted in accordance with indigenous tribal customs, marking their formal return. Later in the evening, local leaders confirmed that mutual animosity had dissipated and peace was restored.
Security officials and local authorities welcomed the peaceful resolution, emphasising that community-driven mediation remains one of the most effective ways to preserve the social fabric and resolve sensitive cultural disputes in the region.
Last week, 26 Christian convert families returned home to Bharanda village in Narayanpur after a clash over rituals and burial rights following a 12-hour negotiation driven by the district administration and senior police officials.
The tense standoff and disputes over conversion issues affect local life and the social dynamics in the region surrounding faith and traditions in Chhattisgarh's tribal belt.