Father-son re-embrace tribal faith in Chhattisgarh following row over religious conversion

RAIPUR: Peace returned to a village in Chhattisgarh’s tribal-dominated Narayanpur district on Tuesday after a displaced family returned to Adivasi roots following a community dialogue that resolved the dispute over religious conversion.

After mediation and counsel by the village elders, a father and son voluntarily chose to return to the indigenous faith of the Adivasi community.

Deep-seated communal fault lines emerged at Khadkagaon village in Narayanpur. Tensions soon escalated following the forceful "village banishment" (Gaon Nikala) of local families accused of converting to Christianity.

The local administration deployed a heavy contingent of police forces in Khadkagaon to prevent unrest as the local tribal family faced alienation from the community after converting to Christianity.