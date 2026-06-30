'Fear of scrutiny' behind attempts to question FATF's credibility: India at UN

Slamming attempts to undermine the credibility of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), India has said such efforts reflect a "fear of scrutiny" and urged countries to stop exporting instability and prevent their territory from being misused for terrorism, in a veiled reference to Pakistan.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, made these remarks on Monday while addressing a 2026 Counter-Terrorism Week side event titled ‘Joining Forces to Counter Terrorism Financing in the Context of Evolving Threats and Emerging Technologies’.

"The FATF remains an indispensable pillar of the global counterterrorism financing and anti-money laundering architecture. Its work is technical, evidence-based and rooted in internationally accepted standards. Attempts to question its credibility often reflect fear of scrutiny rather than genuine process-related concerns,” Harish said.

The event was co-organised by the Permanent Missions of India and France to the United Nations, the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), and the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT).

He said that countries facing adverse assessments should address the identified deficiencies, strengthen domestic enforcement, improve financial transparency, and demonstrate irreversible action against terror-financing networks.

"The answer to FATF scrutiny is not politicised activism in UN forums but credible compliance. States that allow their territory, institutions or financial channels to be misused for terrorism must stop exporting instability and start fulfilling their obligations towards international peace and security,” Harish said, making a thinly-veiled reference to Pakistan.