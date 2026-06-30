Gen Dwivedi says future wars will be more integrated, theatre-oriented

Emphasising that future wars will be more joint, integrated and theatre-oriented, outgoing Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said the armed forces' direction is clear: "to see together, take decisions together and take actions together."

Gen Dwivedi, an accomplished military leader with over 40 years of service who retires on Tuesday, was accorded a guard of honour as part of a ceremonial farewell held on the lawns of the South Block.

In his remarks to the media on the sidelines of the event, Gen Diwedi said, “Today, as I complete my tenure as the Chief of the Army Staff, I feel a sense of deep gratitude, pride and satisfaction.”

Gen Dwivedi took over as the 30th Chief of the Army Staff in June 2024.

“The journey from Sainik School till now has been incredible. To serve the Indian Army for over four decades has been the greatest fortune in my life,” he said.

The Indian Army draws its strength "not from one individual, but from its soldiers, commanders, veterans, families, and the unshakeable faith of the country’s citizens”, the outgoing Army chief said.

"I offer my gratitude to the fallen heroes of our Army," he said.

Prior to the farewell ceremony, the Army chief visited the National War Memorial where he laid a wreath to honour the country's bravehearts.

He told reporters that in the past two years, the Indian Army has maintained its operational readiness in a progressive manner on all fronts.

On the northern border, under Operation Snow Leopard, “our deployment is firm and vigilant”, he said.

“On the western border too, the Army has done its duty with complete seriousness and readiness. Operation Sindoor is a burning example," he asserted.