Health Minister Nadda urges young doctors to uphold highest standards of medical ethics

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday urged young doctors to give back to society through dedicated service and uphold the highest standards of medical ethics.

He also asked them to preserve compassion in their professional lives and remain committed to serving humanity with integrity and excellence.

Addressing the 10th convocation of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), an autonomous super-speciality institute under the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Nadda encouraged them to shoulder the responsibility of building a healthier and stronger India through their knowledge, skills and commitment.

The minister said that pursuing super-speciality education is both a privilege and a responsibility.

Underscoring the transformative impact of policy reforms, Nadda said that students must appreciate how visionary policymaking and a supportive ecosystem together create lasting change.

Congratulating the graduating class, he said that they were privileged to receive their degrees from a globally recognised and renowned institution such as the ILBS, which has earned distinction for excellence in patient care, medical education, research and innovation.

Highlighting the Institute's contributions to public health, Nadda said that ILBS, which has India’s first dedicated liver university, has emerged as a cornerstone in creating awareness about fatty liver disease among households across the country.

"Through its pioneering clinical services, research and public outreach, the Institute has significantly enhanced understanding of fatty liver disease, its risk factors, prevention and long-term health implications," the minister said.

ILBS has established itself as a premier centre of excellence in patient care, medical education and research in hepatology, liver transplantation, biliary sciences and allied disciplines.

Through its integrated approach to clinical services, academic excellence and cutting-edge research, the Institute has made significant contributions towards addressing the growing burden of liver diseases in the country.

Nadda mandated ILBAs to develop a national framework for liver disease screening through the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to facilitate early detection and reduce the burden of chronic liver diseases.

He said India has adopted a comprehensive approach towards strengthening medical education by focusing on both its "hardware" and "software."

Explaining the approach, he said that while the "hardware" comprises world-class infrastructure, medical institutions and healthcare facilities, the "software" represents the enabling ecosystem, policy framework and academic environment that empower students, researchers and healthcare professionals to excel.

He remarked that the true strength of a nation's healthcare system lies not merely in creating institutions, but in building an ecosystem where excellence can flourish.