Health Minister Nadda urges young doctors to uphold highest standards of medical ethics

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday urged young doctors to give back to society through dedicated service and uphold the highest standards of medical ethics.
He also asked them to preserve compassion in their professional lives and remain committed to serving humanity with integrity and excellence.
Addressing the 10th convocation of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), an autonomous super-speciality institute under the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Nadda encouraged them to shoulder the responsibility of building a healthier and stronger India through their knowledge, skills and commitment.
The minister said that pursuing super-speciality education is both a privilege and a responsibility.
Underscoring the transformative impact of policy reforms, Nadda said that students must appreciate how visionary policymaking and a supportive ecosystem together create lasting change.
Congratulating the graduating class, he said that they were privileged to receive their degrees from a globally recognised and renowned institution such as the ILBS, which has earned distinction for excellence in patient care, medical education, research and innovation.
Highlighting the Institute's contributions to public health, Nadda said that ILBS, which has India’s first dedicated liver university, has emerged as a cornerstone in creating awareness about fatty liver disease among households across the country.
"Through its pioneering clinical services, research and public outreach, the Institute has significantly enhanced understanding of fatty liver disease, its risk factors, prevention and long-term health implications," the minister said.
ILBS has established itself as a premier centre of excellence in patient care, medical education and research in hepatology, liver transplantation, biliary sciences and allied disciplines.
Through its integrated approach to clinical services, academic excellence and cutting-edge research, the Institute has made significant contributions towards addressing the growing burden of liver diseases in the country.
Nadda mandated ILBAs to develop a national framework for liver disease screening through the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to facilitate early detection and reduce the burden of chronic liver diseases.
He said India has adopted a comprehensive approach towards strengthening medical education by focusing on both its "hardware" and "software."
Explaining the approach, he said that while the "hardware" comprises world-class infrastructure, medical institutions and healthcare facilities, the "software" represents the enabling ecosystem, policy framework and academic environment that empower students, researchers and healthcare professionals to excel.
He remarked that the true strength of a nation's healthcare system lies not merely in creating institutions, but in building an ecosystem where excellence can flourish.
He noted that at the end of the twentieth century, India had only one AIIMS. During the tenure of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, six more AIIMS were approved. Since then, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sixteen new AIIMS have become operational, taking the total number of AIIMS in the country to twenty-three.
He highlighted the unprecedented expansion of medical education infrastructure across the country.
While the number of medical colleges has increased from 387 to 818, undergraduate medical seats have risen from around 50,000 to over 1.20 lakh.
He said the government has set a target of creating an additional 75,000 undergraduate medical seats over the next five years, and that nearly 25,000 seats have already been added, reflecting steady progress towards achieving this objective.
Nadda further stated that postgraduate medical seats have expanded from approximately 30,000 to over 80,000, significantly strengthening the availability of specialist doctors in the country.
Nadda said that to provide quality healthcare to nearly 1.5 billion people, it is essential to strengthen the very foundation of the healthcare delivery system.
In this context, he highlighted the establishment of more than 1.85 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the country, describing them as the first point of contact for citizens seeking healthcare services.
He said these centres have transformed the country's approach towards comprehensive primary healthcare by placing equal emphasis on preventive, promotive, curative and rehabilitative care.
Emphasising the importance of preventive healthcare, the minister highlighted the remarkable achievements of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in population-based screening for non-communicable diseases.
He said over 42 crore individuals have been screened for hypertension, leading to the diagnosis of more than 7.3 crore cases.
Similarly, over 42 crore people have undergone diabetes screening, with nearly 5 crore diagnosed. More than 35 crore people have been screened for oral cancer, resulting in the detection of over 2.3 lakh cases.
Breast cancer screening has covered over 16 crore women, leading to the diagnosis of more than 86,000 cases, while over 9 crore women have been screened for cervical cancer, with around one lakh cases detected.
The minister said these figures demonstrate how timely screening and early diagnosis are strengthening preventive healthcare and enabling better treatment outcomes.
He stressed that preventive healthcare, early screening and timely diagnosis will remain central pillars of India's healthcare strategy in the years ahead.
According to Prof. (Dr.) S.K. Sarin, Senior Professor, Director, ILBS, during 2025, the institute has treated over 1.6 lakh liver patients, managed 10,800 liver emergencies, and performed 1,392 successful liver transplants, including 162 liver transplants performed during the year. The institute also performed 372 kidney transplants, with nearly 29 per cent benefiting economically weaker patients.
He said that ILBS has emerged as Delhi's leading centre under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, having treated over 2,000 beneficiaries, including kidney transplant recipients.
Degrees were conferred upon 36 post-doctoral students and eight PhD students across ILBAS’ various super-speciality academic programmes.